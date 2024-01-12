en English
Business

HCL Technologies Surpasses Revenue Estimates with 6% Profit Rise in Q3FY24

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
HCL Technologies, a leading IT services company, has announced a 6% increase in net profit to Rs 4,350 crore during the third quarter of FY24. The company’s revenue also rose by 6.5%, exceeding estimates and reaching Rs 28,446 crore for the quarter ending December 30. Despite impressive results, HCL Tech revised its revenue growth guidance for FY24 to a slightly lower 5-5.5%, factoring in the impact of the ASAP acquisition.

Dividend Announcement and Employee Growth

HCL Tech declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY23-24 and has set the record date for January 20. A key highlight of the company’s performance was the reduction of attrition rates by 9% year-over-year, and the addition of approximately 9,000 fresh entry-level employees during FY24. This growth in headcount significantly counters the wider industry trend of reduced hiring.

Pay Hikes and Business Growth

The company has implemented pay hikes for entry to junior level employees in the range of 6-8%. It expects good growth in the services business in the fourth quarter, although it predicts seasonality in the software business. The quarter also saw a 1.3% decline in financial services due to furloughs. However, HCL Tech continues to stride forward, having signed 18 large deals and maintaining a healthy pipeline for both large and medium-sized deals.

Attrition and AI Adoption

The company’s attrition rate stands at an all-time low of 12.8%, marking the lowest since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. HCL Tech’s Chief Financial Officer, Aparna C. Iyer, lauded the company’s strong execution across financial metrics such as revenue, margin, earnings per share (EPS), and cash flow, with margins maintained at 16%. HCL Tech is also making strides in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) across all functions and business areas, with 31 deals in generative AI. While these deals are currently small in size, they are expected to grow in the near term.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

    © 2023 BNN
