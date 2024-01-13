HCL Technologies Reports Significant Net Profit in Q3 2024: Surpasses Analysts’ Estimates

HCL Technologies, the global IT behemoth, has declared its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, delivering a net profit of INR 4,350 crore. This announcement is a critical part of the company’s quarterly financial disclosures, watched keenly by investors, analysts, and stakeholders within the technology and business sectors.

Surpassing Analysts’ Expectations

The Q3 2024 earnings report of HCL Technologies shows a 6.2% increase in net profit to 43.50 billion rupees, surpassing analysts’ predictions. The company’s revenue also exhibited a 6.5% rise to 284.46 billion rupees, beating Street forecasts. The impressive figures are attributed to the conversion of older deals into revenue and a $2.1-billion technology contract with U.S. telecom giant Verizon.

Consistent Financial Performance

HCL Technologies reported a robust set of financial numbers for Q3 FY24, with a quarterly revenue of $3415 million, translating into a 5.9% sequential growth. The company’s services revenue in constant currency terms amplified by 3.1% quarter-on-quarter, revealing a robust operating margin of 19.8%. The company’s total contract value of deals during the quarter was $1,927 million, and it anticipates closing the financial year with revenue growth of 5-5.5% and an EBIT margin of 18-19%.

Future Growth Prospects

HCL Technologies reported a 13.5% sequential rise in consolidated net profit to INR 4,350 crore in Q3 FY24, with a 6.65% QoQ increase in revenue to INR 28,446 crore. The company’s revenue growth outperformed market expectations, with a 6.2% YoY increase in net profit and a 6.5% YoY increase in revenue from operations. The company’s guidance for FY 24 includes a 5.0-5.5% CC revenue growth and an EBIT margin between 18.0-19.0%. HCL Tech also reported a decline in attrition rate to 12.8% in Q3 FY24, underscoring significant wins in GenAI-related orders and 18 large deals worth 1,927 million in the third quarter.