HCL Technologies Reports 6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Mixed IT Sector Performance

Indian multinational technology company, HCL Technologies, has reported a 6% rise in its third-quarter net profit, reaching Rs 4,350 crore. This financial uptick is coupled with a 6.5% increase in total revenue, which now stands at Rs 28,446 crore. The company’s board has also greenlit an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share, marking a promising period for HCL Tech.

Insights into HCL Tech’s Financial Performance

With the latest financial figures, HCL Tech has achieved its highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit. The company’s attrition rate has also seen a notable decrease, standing at 12.8% – the lowest in seven years. This indicates a positive employee retention rate and overall job satisfaction within the company.

Further bolstering these figures, HCL Tech has secured 18 significant deals in Q3FY24, with new deal wins amounting to 1,927 million. The company anticipates a consistent revenue growth in the range of 5.0% to 5.5% YoY, which includes the ASAP acquisition.

Comparative Analysis with Other IT Companies

Other IT companies have also reported their Q3 financial results. Wipro’s net profit fell by 12% YoY to Rs 2,694 crore, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of profit decline. However, the company’s deal booking momentum remains robust, pointing to possible signs of growth, particularly in consulting. Wipro is also predicting a slight potential decrease or increase in constant currency terms in its IT Services business segment revenue, which is expected to range from $2,615 million to $2,669 million.

Meanwhile, TCS and Infosys have reported positive results, driving the Nifty index higher. Analysts, however, have expressed caution regarding the IT sector’s outlook, given the potential impacts on FY24 expectations and elevated furloughs.

Looking Forward

Despite some companies facing challenges, others like HCL Tech are showing signs of resilience and potential growth. The company has outperformed its peers, including TCS and Infosys, in the December quarter. Its shares were up over 4.6% at the end of today’s trading session, indicating investor confidence in the company’s financial performance and growth potential.