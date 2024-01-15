HCL Technologies Posts Record High Quarterly Net Profit

In a remarkable financial stride, HCL Technologies, one of India’s premier IT companies, announced a significant 6.2% surge in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter. This leap to Rs 4,350 crore marks the highest ever net profit recorded by the company on a quarterly basis, a commendable climb from the previous year’s Rs 4,096 crore in the same period.

HCL’s Services and Software Businesses Fuel Growth

Driving this financial progress was the robust expansion of the company’s services and software businesses. The ripple effect of this expansion was visibly felt in the stock market as HCL’s stock prices skyrocketed over 5%, touching a 52-week high on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Revenue and Operating Margin Show Positive Trends

Alongside the notable profit rise, HCL Technologies also reported an increase in its consolidated revenue by 6.5%, from Rs 26,700 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 28,446 crore. HCL’s CEO, C Vijayakumar, shed light on the company’s steadfast performance with a quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 6% in constant currency. Furthermore, the operating margin was reported at 19.8%, indicative of improvements on both a quarterly and annual basis.

Projected Revenue Growth and IT Sector Performance

Projecting its financial path forward, HCL Technologies anticipates a revenue growth ranging between 5-5.5% for the current fiscal year on a year-on-year basis. This growth projection isn’t an isolated instance. Other IT giants such as Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services also experienced sharp increases, painting a picture of a thriving IT sector.