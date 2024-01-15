en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

HCL Technologies Posts Record High Quarterly Net Profit

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
HCL Technologies Posts Record High Quarterly Net Profit

In a remarkable financial stride, HCL Technologies, one of India’s premier IT companies, announced a significant 6.2% surge in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter. This leap to Rs 4,350 crore marks the highest ever net profit recorded by the company on a quarterly basis, a commendable climb from the previous year’s Rs 4,096 crore in the same period.

HCL’s Services and Software Businesses Fuel Growth

Driving this financial progress was the robust expansion of the company’s services and software businesses. The ripple effect of this expansion was visibly felt in the stock market as HCL’s stock prices skyrocketed over 5%, touching a 52-week high on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Revenue and Operating Margin Show Positive Trends

Alongside the notable profit rise, HCL Technologies also reported an increase in its consolidated revenue by 6.5%, from Rs 26,700 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 28,446 crore. HCL’s CEO, C Vijayakumar, shed light on the company’s steadfast performance with a quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 6% in constant currency. Furthermore, the operating margin was reported at 19.8%, indicative of improvements on both a quarterly and annual basis.

Projected Revenue Growth and IT Sector Performance

Projecting its financial path forward, HCL Technologies anticipates a revenue growth ranging between 5-5.5% for the current fiscal year on a year-on-year basis. This growth projection isn’t an isolated instance. Other IT giants such as Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services also experienced sharp increases, painting a picture of a thriving IT sector.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
57 seconds ago
Jefferies India Pvt Ltd Forecasts Promising Q3 Performance for Select Companies
In the face of an anticipated recovery in Q3, investors and analysts are keeping a close watch on companies that are predicted to perform well, according to Jefferies India Pvt Ltd. Among these are Anupam Rasayan India, expected to make a strong recovery in the third quarter, and Navin Fluorine, which is likely to present
Jefferies India Pvt Ltd Forecasts Promising Q3 Performance for Select Companies
Maxposure Limited's IPO Draws Full Subscription from Marquee Investors
1 min ago
Maxposure Limited's IPO Draws Full Subscription from Marquee Investors
Nadir Godrej Highlights AI's Potential in India's Sectoral Growth at WEF Annual Meeting
1 min ago
Nadir Godrej Highlights AI's Potential in India's Sectoral Growth at WEF Annual Meeting
Apple Gears Up for High-Profile Launch of Vision Pro Headset
1 min ago
Apple Gears Up for High-Profile Launch of Vision Pro Headset
Sound Transit Appoints Goran Sparrman as Interim CEO Amidst Expansion
1 min ago
Sound Transit Appoints Goran Sparrman as Interim CEO Amidst Expansion
Subh Bahar Restaurant: A Beacon of Female Empowerment in Afghanistan
1 min ago
Subh Bahar Restaurant: A Beacon of Female Empowerment in Afghanistan
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
7 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
15 seconds
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
59 seconds
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
1 min
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
2 mins
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
2 mins
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
2 mins
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
2 mins
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
2 mins
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
14 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app