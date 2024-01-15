en English
Business

HCL Technologies Exceeds Expectations: A Look into the Strong Quarterly Performance

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
HCL Technologies Exceeds Expectations: A Look into the Strong Quarterly Performance

Indian multinational IT services giant, HCL Technologies, has reported an impressive quarter, exceeding expectations due to robust performances in its software and services sector. The company saw significant margin gains in engineering services and software support, contributing to an overall positive financial outlook.

Key Factors Behind HCL’s Strong Performance

The recent acquisition of ASAP, a German automotive engineering services company, is one of the key factors that has contributed to HCL’s strong quarterly performance. The addition of this new asset is enhancing the company’s engineering services, helping to improve margins.

Moreover, the company’s guidance for Q4 is positive, despite a slightly soft order booking. It’s worth noting that HCL Tech has also experienced a net increase in headcount alongside falling attrition rates. These factors provide a favorable backdrop for the company’s future growth prospects.

Stock Market Response

The strong quarterly performance is anticipated to bolster HCL Technologies’ stock, which is expected to be supported by earnings growth and a decent dividend yield. Currently trading with a market capitalization of Rs 418,121 crore, the HCL Tech stock price stands at Rs 1,541, carrying an ‘Overweight’ rating.

It’s not just HCL showing strong performance; fellow IT major Wipro also reported a strong quarter, with shares rising 10%, while HCL’s shares rose by 4%. This positive trend indicates demand stabilization and growth in the IT sector, leading to a 3.3% rise in the Nifty IT index.

Comparative Analysis of Indian IT Majors

Following the announcement of Q3 results in 2024, all four major IT companies in the Indian stock market have been enjoying a bullish trend. Notably, HCL Tech shares hit a new lifetime high after climbing to a new 52-week high. In terms of improvement in margins and business volume, HCL Tech is leading the pack, followed by TCS, which has also shown improvement in its Q3 results. Meanwhile, Infosys and Wipro lag behind due to less impressive Q3 results.

With the market anticipating a rise in the IT budget ahead of the US presidential elections, Indian IT companies are expected to benefit. Given their strong fundamentals, HCL Tech and TCS are predicted to outperform other IT stocks.

Business
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Business

