Haryanvis Honored with Padma Shri for Contributions in Social Work, Culture, and Agriculture

On India's Republic Day, four distinguished individuals from Haryana were conferred with the esteemed Padma Shri award by the President. Recognized for their extraordinary contributions in diverse fields, these individuals have significantly impacted their communities and beyond.

Uplifting the Marginalized

Among the honored was Gurvinder Singh of Sirsa, a paraplegic who turned personal adversity into a platform for extensive social work. Despite being paralyzed at a young age, Singh spent three decades aiding orphans, widows, and the destitute. His accomplishments include the establishment of Bal Gopal Dham, a haven for street children, and the provision of free ambulance services, ensuring that immediate medical aid is accessible to all.

Promoting Culture and Education

Mahabir Singh Guddu, a renowned figure from Jind, was awarded for his commitment to the global promotion of Haryanvi culture. Known for his enchanting folk songs, Guddu has been active since the 1970s, using traditional instruments to offer a rich, immersive cultural experience. Beyond his musical contributions, Guddu is also an advocate for girls' education, further enriching the societal fabric of Haryana.

Revitalizing Beekeeping

Former Dean of Haryana Agriculture University, Ram Chander Sihag, was felicitated for his groundbreaking research in beekeeping. Sihag's work led to beekeeping becoming a profitable venture for many Haryana residents. His tireless efforts significantly helped in reviving the bee population, which had been on the brink of collapse due to a viral disease in 1978.

Advancing Agriculture

The last of the awardees, Hari Om, a former professor at Haryana Agriculture University and current adviser to the government's natural farming project, was celebrated for his contributions to agriculture. His work in promoting natural farming and training agriculture scientists and government officials has been instrumental in shaping progressive agricultural policies and practices.

These four individuals, through their relentless service and dedication, have not only improved the lives of their communities but also enriched Haryana's legacy. Their receipt of the Padma Shri award serves as a testament to their extraordinary contributions and the far-reaching influence of their work.