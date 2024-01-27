Haryana's Republic Day: New Housing Scheme and More Announced by CM Khattar

On the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the national flag in Karnal and made several impactful announcements. The most significant among these was the unveiling of the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana, a housing initiative designed to provide 30 square yard plots to the state's poor and needy.

Decoding the Mukhya Mantri Shehri Awas Yojana

Under this scheme, a portal will be opened on February 1 in 11 cities across Haryana. The portal will enable applicants to secure these plots with a nominal deposit, bank loans, and government assistance for construction. Khattar stated that around 1 lakh people have already applied for this initiative, signifying the need and anticipation for such a scheme.

Additional Announcements

Beyond housing, the Chief Minister also announced other developments aimed at improving the lives of Haryana's residents. This includes the installation of statues honoring Dr. Mangal Sen and the late NASA astronaut Kalpana Chawla, both of whom hail from Karnal. Furthermore, Atal canteens will be expanded into grain markets, providing affordable and nutritious food options to farmers throughout the year.

Adding to this, Khattar declared a shift from bi-monthly to monthly power bills in four districts as a pilot project. This move is aimed at improving the system through the use of mobile applications for meter reading, ensuring more frequent and accurate billing.

Aligning with the Vision of 'Ram Rajya'

In his address, Khattar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing India's progress in agriculture and technology to his governance. He also highlighted the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, aligning his governance in Haryana with the vision of 'Ram Rajya'. This vision involves enhancing public facilities, ensuring women's safety, and empowering panchayats.

In separate events, both Home Minister Anil Vij and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya echoed Khattar's sentiments, extolling Modi's leadership and the nation's achievements post-independence.