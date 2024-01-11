en English
India

Haryana’s Cleanliness Rankings Plunge in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
Haryana's Cleanliness Rankings Plunge in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023

In a stark reversal of fortunes, Haryana, a key northern Indian state, witnessed a significant dip in its cleanliness and waste management standards as evidenced by the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023. Notably, no city from Haryana secured a spot in the top 100 cleanest cities in India, a list curated annually by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Urban Mission.

Slip in Rankings

Represented by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the city of Karnal experienced a notable drop, falling by 30 positions to rank at 115 out of 446 cities nationwide with a population above 1 lakh. This marked a significant decline from its previous year’s rank of 85. Rohtak, which topped the state’s list, dramatically plunged from its 38th position in 2022, to rank 109 this year. Panchkula and Gurugram followed at ranks 139 and 140, respectively. Karnal scored 5,735.96 out of a total of 7,500 points, with scores in service level progress, citizen voice, and certification categories. Despite its commendable efforts in door-to-door garbage collection and segregation at the source, the city has a lower waste processing rate of 45%.

Underperformers and Outliers

Thanesar, Faridabad, and Kaithal were among the lowest-ranked cities in Haryana. In contrast, in the category for cities with populations under 1 lakh, Kalka in Panchkula emerged as the highest-ranked in the state at 1,106 out of 3,690 cities nationwide. Ambala Cantt, the only cantonment board in Haryana, was ranked 23rd out of 60 in the country.

Implications and Future Outlook

The decline in rankings underscores the need for concerted efforts in enhancing sanitation and waste management practices across Haryana. The Swachh Survekshan Awards, aimed at fostering competition among cities to improve their cleanliness standards, serve as a crucial barometer of civic hygiene and environmental sustainability. The latest statistics pose a challenge for Haryana, but also an opportunity to redouble its efforts towards environmental stewardship and sustainable urban living.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

