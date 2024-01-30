Haryana's Chief Secretary Proposes Streamlined Recruitment, Calls for Common Cadre

In a significant move aimed at streamlining the recruitment process, Haryana's Chief Secretary has proposed to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) the filling of over 13,000 Group D posts. The key highlight of this proposal is the establishment of a common cadre for the hired personnel, who would then be placed across different departments and districts. This strategic step is expected to foster a sense of uniformity and coherence in the administrative machinery.

Consistency in Recruitment

The Chief Secretary has mandated consistency in the nature and number of posts requested. This is a departure from the norm where different departments had varying requirements and recruitment processes. Now, departments need to ensure that their demand letters accurately reflect the number of posts they need, aligning with the figures previously sent to the HSSC. By doing so, the state hopes to eliminate any discrepancies and maintain a consistent recruitment process across all departments.

Real-Time Vacancy Details

In another crucial directive, departmental officers have been ordered to upload the details of vacant Group D positions on the designated portal within a three-day period. This move is expected to maintain transparency and allow prospective employees to have a real-time understanding of the vacancies available. Additionally, this will enable the HSSC to have a clear picture of the recruitment landscape across the state, helping them plan and execute their strategies effectively.

Streamlining the Hiring Process

The common cadre initiative, coupled with real-time vacancy uploads and consistency in recruitment demand, is a comprehensive attempt to streamline the hiring process in Haryana. The steps taken by the Chief Secretary are expected to not only enhance the efficiency of the recruitment process but also ensure that the state's administrative machinery functions smoothly and effectively. With over 13,000 Group D posts in the pipeline, this strategic change is set to make a significant impact on Haryana's administrative landscape.