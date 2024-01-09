Haryana’s Blueprint for Transformation: Nuh District’s Dual Strategy of Horticulture and Artisanship

Haryana’s Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, has unveiled an ambitious dual strategy aimed at transforming the Nuh district into a cornerstone of horticultural production and a haven for local artisans. Kaushal’s plan, which was outlined during a review meeting of the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), centers around the cultivation of onions and tomatoes, and the promotion of local arts and crafts.

Revitalizing Nuh through Horticulture and Artisanship

At the heart of this revitalization drive is the formation of Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs). These FPOs are envisaged to streamline the supply chain for these key crops, enhancing efficiency and potentially driving down costs for consumers. To bolster these agricultural initiatives, Kaushal underscored the urgent need for a center of excellence to be established in Nuh.

Parallel to the horticultural thrust, the plan also seeks to tap into the latent potential of local arts and crafts. Kaushal advocated for the utilization of the PM Vishwakarma Central Sector Scheme to provide much-needed impetus to local artisans. The comprehensive strategy includes measures for international marketing, quality certification, branding, and an e-commerce presence for local artistry.

Addressing the Issue of Saline Groundwater

An integral part of the strategy is to address the prevalent issue of saline groundwater in Nuh. Kaushal has instructed a joint initiative with the Public Health Engineering Department to expedite the implementation of waterworks projects. Such initiatives are seen as vital to the region’s overall development and its long-term sustainability.

Implications of the Strategy

By positioning Nuh as a central horticultural hub and artisanal center, the strategy could usher in a new era of prosperity for the district. It could lift the economic fortunes of local farmers and artisans, while also addressing the pressing issue of saline groundwater. As the landscape of Nuh transforms, it presents a blueprint for how other districts could potentially harness horticulture and local artisanship for economic upliftment and sustainable development.