en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Haryana’s Blueprint for Transformation: Nuh District’s Dual Strategy of Horticulture and Artisanship

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Haryana’s Blueprint for Transformation: Nuh District’s Dual Strategy of Horticulture and Artisanship

Haryana’s Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, has unveiled an ambitious dual strategy aimed at transforming the Nuh district into a cornerstone of horticultural production and a haven for local artisans. Kaushal’s plan, which was outlined during a review meeting of the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), centers around the cultivation of onions and tomatoes, and the promotion of local arts and crafts.

Revitalizing Nuh through Horticulture and Artisanship

At the heart of this revitalization drive is the formation of Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs). These FPOs are envisaged to streamline the supply chain for these key crops, enhancing efficiency and potentially driving down costs for consumers. To bolster these agricultural initiatives, Kaushal underscored the urgent need for a center of excellence to be established in Nuh.

Parallel to the horticultural thrust, the plan also seeks to tap into the latent potential of local arts and crafts. Kaushal advocated for the utilization of the PM Vishwakarma Central Sector Scheme to provide much-needed impetus to local artisans. The comprehensive strategy includes measures for international marketing, quality certification, branding, and an e-commerce presence for local artistry.

Addressing the Issue of Saline Groundwater

An integral part of the strategy is to address the prevalent issue of saline groundwater in Nuh. Kaushal has instructed a joint initiative with the Public Health Engineering Department to expedite the implementation of waterworks projects. Such initiatives are seen as vital to the region’s overall development and its long-term sustainability.

Implications of the Strategy

By positioning Nuh as a central horticultural hub and artisanal center, the strategy could usher in a new era of prosperity for the district. It could lift the economic fortunes of local farmers and artisans, while also addressing the pressing issue of saline groundwater. As the landscape of Nuh transforms, it presents a blueprint for how other districts could potentially harness horticulture and local artisanship for economic upliftment and sustainable development.

0
Agriculture India Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
14 mins ago
Godrej Agrovet Ventures into Oil Palm Processing in Telangana with Sime Darby
Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd, a multi-faceted agribusiness firm, is poised to fortify its presence in Telangana by establishing an integrated Oil Palm processing unit in the state’s Khammam district. The company is embarking on this venture in partnership with the Malaysia-based Sime Darby Company, a global leader in the palm oil industry. Collaboration with Global
Godrej Agrovet Ventures into Oil Palm Processing in Telangana with Sime Darby
Machine Learning Revolutionizes Estimation of Polyphenols and Flavonoids in Spices
60 mins ago
Machine Learning Revolutionizes Estimation of Polyphenols and Flavonoids in Spices
Emergency Animal Evacuation Underway on Serbian Island
1 hour ago
Emergency Animal Evacuation Underway on Serbian Island
Indian Government Proposes Doubling Financial Support for Female Farmers
27 mins ago
Indian Government Proposes Doubling Financial Support for Female Farmers
India Launches 'Report Fish Disease' App to Revolutionize Aquaculture Disease Management
29 mins ago
India Launches 'Report Fish Disease' App to Revolutionize Aquaculture Disease Management
Chinese Researchers Develop Innovative Method to Produce Protein from Coal
37 mins ago
Chinese Researchers Develop Innovative Method to Produce Protein from Coal
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska's Holistic Approach: From Summer EBT to Combatting Food Insecurity
41 seconds
Nebraska's Holistic Approach: From Summer EBT to Combatting Food Insecurity
ISET 2024 Symposium to Spotlight AI Integration in Endovascular Therapy
42 seconds
ISET 2024 Symposium to Spotlight AI Integration in Endovascular Therapy
President Tinubu Slashes Government Travel Expenses by 60%
1 min
President Tinubu Slashes Government Travel Expenses by 60%
Entitlement: The Misleading Term in Fiscal Debates
2 mins
Entitlement: The Misleading Term in Fiscal Debates
Detroit Lions Finale Victory: A Deep Dive into PFF Player Grades
2 mins
Detroit Lions Finale Victory: A Deep Dive into PFF Player Grades
India and UK Fortify Strategic Alignment with Defence and Youth Engagement Agreements
2 mins
India and UK Fortify Strategic Alignment with Defence and Youth Engagement Agreements
Auon'tai Anderson Withdraws from Colorado House District 8 Race, Dedicates Efforts to New Nonprofit
2 mins
Auon'tai Anderson Withdraws from Colorado House District 8 Race, Dedicates Efforts to New Nonprofit
Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations
3 mins
Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
3 mins
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
35 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app