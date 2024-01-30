Haryana Woos International Investors at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was the backdrop for a series of high-level discussions between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and representatives of over ten companies hailing from Japan, the United States, and various African nations. The discourse centered on the prospects for these companies to extend their financial footprint in Haryana, a state increasingly seen as an investment hotspot in India.

Investment in Haryana: A New Frontier

These international investors showed a keen interest in Haryana's industrial and employment incentive policies, signaling the state's growing reputation as a fertile ground for business development. The companies expressed their intent to expand pre-existing operations within Haryana, and to establish new business ventures under the state's favorable policies.

Addressing Concerns: A Step Towards Investor Confidence

In addition to their investment inquiries, foreign investors and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) sought assistance from the state government in swiftly addressing their difficulties and complaints. Acknowledging the need for a streamlined process to bolster investor confidence, the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh took a proactive step. They established a Complaint Resolution Centre dedicated to NRIs, particularly those of Haryana origin.

A Focused Approach to Investment Expansion

The establishment of this center embodies the state government's commitment to creating an accommodating and efficient business environment. By addressing the concerns of NRIs and foreign investors directly, Haryana is positioning itself as a leading destination for international business expansion, promising a vibrant future for the state's economy.