Haryana Team Embarks on Ambitious Research for Saraswati River Revival

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
Haryana Team Embarks on Ambitious Research for Saraswati River Revival

In an ambitious endeavour to breathe life into the pages of history, the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) has initiated a 10-day research expedition to Rajasthan and Gujarat. The mission seeks to gather samples, records, and technical data that could aid in the resurrection of the extinct Saraswati river, a once-pivotal waterway in the Indian subcontinent.

Assembling the Team

Under the leadership of Vice-Chairman Dhuman Singh Kirmach, the team consists of a research officer, a consultant, and a finance officer. Their primary focus is surveying the Saraswati paleochannel and archaeological sites stretching from Pushkar in Rajasthan to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

The Purpose Behind the Sampling

The purpose of collecting these samples is to test materials related to the river. These findings will later be correlated with the river-bed sand in Haryana, which will help in formulating revival proposals based on lab results.

The HSHDB and Its Initiatives

The Haryana government established the HSHDB in 2015, following the 2013 revelation by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) of palaeochannels in northwest India connected to the river Saraswati. Since then, the board has approved several projects for the river’s rejuvenation, including the construction of infrastructure on the Somb river at the Himachal Pradesh border.

The Historical Account of the Saraswati River

Historical reports suggest that the Saraswati river, once a major river system with tributaries such as Ghaggar, Markanda, Chautang, Sutlej, and Yamuna, disappeared around 3,700 BC. This extinction was due to the diversion of the Yamuna and the westward deflection of the Sutlej, triggered by tectonic disturbances.

Current Fieldwork and Future Plans

The team’s fieldwork involves verifying the channels identified by ISRO and examining Harappan sites like Rakhigarhi in Haryana. They also visited Rani Ki Vav in Gujarat, a step-well believed to be located on the Saraswati river-bed. The samples collected from Sidhpur in Gujarat will be sent to Jaipur for testing. This research, previously limited to Haryana, is now being expanded to other states under the guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal, all in an effort to revive the long-lost river.

India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

