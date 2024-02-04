Haryana Steps Towards Financial Growth and Environmental Responsibility: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's Update

Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, declared a series of noteworthy financial and regulatory updates for the state. Among the announcements, a key highlight was the 16% growth the government experienced in the current fiscal year, leading to a tax collection of Rs 32,456 crore. Chautala displayed confidence in the government's capacity to meet its Goods and Services Tax (GST) target of Rs 36,000 crore within the given period.
First State to Ban Liquor in Plastic Bottles
In an eco-friendly gesture, Chautala, who also holds the excise portfolio, announced that beginning March 1, the sale of country-made liquor in plastic bottles would be prohibited. Haryana thus becomes the first Indian state to enact such a prohibition, underlining its commitment to environmental responsibility.
Girdawari to Assess Crop Damage
The state was recently hit by a hailstorm on February 1, following which Chautala declared the commencement of 'girdawari'. This official survey aims to assess crop damage and will continue throughout February. The survey's findings will facilitate the compensation provision to affected farmers. The government has already transferred Rs 1,600 crore directly into farmers' accounts to cover crop losses from 2019 to 2024.
Digitalisation of Revenue Records
Chautala further highlighted the state's progress in digitalising revenue records. The goal is to have all land and revenue-related documents accessible online by March 31, eliminating the need for physical paperwork. The Deputy CM also reported the collection of approximately Rs 10,000 crore in revenue from stamp duty in the 2023-24 fiscal year. This figure represents a 30% increase in GST collection over the past four years, underscoring the state's economic growth.