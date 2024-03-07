Haryana Proposes Expanded 1,000-Meter Eco-Sensitive Zone Around Sukhna Sanctuary

Haryana government's revised proposal to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) suggests a significant expansion of the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary to 1,000 meters on the Haryana side, up from a previously suggested 100 meters. This move, sent in January 2024, aims to bolster ecological preservation around the sanctuary, which spans 25.98 square km and is known for its rich biodiversity and delicate ecosystem.

Background and Proposal Details

The push for an expanded ESZ follows a July 2023 directive from the MoEFCC, which itself was in response to a March 2020 Punjab and Haryana high court order. Haryana's initial proposal of a 100-meter ESZ was deemed insufficient, prompting a comprehensive revision to align with the court's mandate for a minimum 1 km buffer zone. The newly proposed ESZ, covering approximately 2,460 hectares, would include several urban and military areas, potentially impacting development and construction activities within its bounds.

Regulated Activities and Zoning Plans

To mitigate adverse impacts on the sanctuary, the proposal outlines a zoning strategy dividing the ESZ into four distinct areas, each with specific restrictions on activities like mining, construction, and commercial development. Prohibitions and regulations are designed to protect the sanctuary's water, air, and soil from pollution, while accommodating limited eco-tourism and residential construction under strict guidelines. This nuanced approach reflects a concerted effort to balance ecological preservation with local socio-economic needs.

Incorporating Expert Recommendations

In its revised draft, the state government has incorporated suggestions from the Wildlife Institute of India, recommending the ESZ extend to the reserve forest boundary for more comprehensive conservation. The district-level committee's deliberations underscore the ESZ's role as a critical buffer, safeguarding the sanctuary from external pressures and ensuring the long-term viability of its habitats and species.

As the MoEFCC considers Haryana's proposal, the expansion of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary's ESZ emerges as a pivotal moment in India's environmental policy landscape. Should the proposal be accepted, it could set a precedent for similar initiatives nationwide, emphasizing the importance of ecological zones in preserving biodiversity and natural heritage for future generations.