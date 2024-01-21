Haryana Honors Hindu Deities With Renamed Intersections Amidst Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration

In a move that echoes the rising tide of 'Ram bhakti' across the nation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the renaming of two major intersections in Panipat to honor Hindu deities. The Gohana intersection is to be christened as Shri Ram Chowk, and the Railway Road intersection will henceforth be known as Maharshi Valmiki Chowk. The declaration was made amidst a 'Shobha Yatra', a ceremonial procession in Panipat, where Khattar served as the chief guest.

Aligning with a Significant Event

Interestingly, the timing of this announcement coincided with the 'Pran Pratishtha' consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Khattar drew parallels between the event and the return of Lord Ram to his abode after a reputed 500-year wait. He urged the populace to witness the ceremony online or via television, encouraging them to celebrate the occasion with the same fervor as Diwali.

A Broader Sentiment

The renaming of these intersections and the consecration of the idol reflect a broader sentiment of 'Ram bhakti' rippling across the country. The Chief Minister was vocal about his government's commitment to good governance and adherence to the ideals of 'Ram Rajya' (the rule of Lord Ram), a philosophy he claimed is now prevalent across India.

Facilitating Pilgrimage

Further cementing the sentiment, Khattar announced the initiation of a special train service from Haryana to Ayodhya on February 8 and 9. This service is designed to cater to pilgrims wishing to visit the Ram temple, a testament to the government's efforts in encouraging religious tourism.