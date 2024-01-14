en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Haryana Chief Minister Steps Up as IMD Warns of Severe Cold Wave

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Haryana Chief Minister Steps Up as IMD Warns of Severe Cold Wave

When biting winds swept across Karnal Railway Station in Haryana, carrying a severe cold wave, the plight of those spending the night in the open didn’t go unnoticed. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, upon hearing of their situation, promptly responded by allocating ₹2.50 lakh from his personal fund to the District Commissioner, ensuring those affected were moved to a night shelter and provided with proper arrangements.

A Timely Response to a Frigid Threat

Amidst plummeting temperatures, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a comprehensive warning of a ‘Cold Wave’ to ‘Severe Cold Wave’ in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and other regions of North India. The chilling forecast also included a fog alert, with conditions expected to worsen over the coming days.

Zero Visibility and Extreme Caution

With the dense fog resulting in zero visibility in several cities, the IMD stressed the need for extreme caution, especially for commuters. The department advised against travel in the early morning hours when conditions are at their worst, and highlighted the importance of using fog lights. According to the IMD, these foggy conditions are expected to persist in isolated areas of northwest India for the next three to four days.

Weather Conditions Affecting Travel and Daily Life

At least 22 trains bound for the national capital have been delayed due to the weather conditions. The dense to very dense fog is expected to continue affecting various parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi until January 16, with similar weather patterns in Uttar Pradesh until the 15th. Parts of Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience cold to severe cold wave conditions.

As the weather warning remains in effect, states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to experience dense fog in the morning hours on January 14 and 15, affecting isolated pockets. The IMD’s comprehensive weather warning ensures that the affected areas are alerted and prepared for the challenging conditions ahead.

0
India Social Issues Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
India is looking towards the adoption of a regulatory sandbox approach for cryptocurrencies, a move prompted by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI)’s recent report. The regulatory sandbox concept allows for real-time testing of new services or products in a controlled regulatory environment, possibly with specific regulatory relaxations during the testing phase. This approach may
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
Tragic Kite-Flying Incident: 13-Year-Old Boy Falls from Building in Hyderabad
4 mins ago
Tragic Kite-Flying Incident: 13-Year-Old Boy Falls from Building in Hyderabad
Hero MotoCorp to Launch Next-Gen XPulse 210 in 2025: What to Expect
4 mins ago
Hero MotoCorp to Launch Next-Gen XPulse 210 in 2025: What to Expect
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
2 mins ago
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
Benelli Tornado 400: A New Contender in the Motorcycle Arena
3 mins ago
Benelli Tornado 400: A New Contender in the Motorcycle Arena
Jaya Bachchan's Paparazzi Clash at Ira Khan's Glamorous Wedding Reception
4 mins ago
Jaya Bachchan's Paparazzi Clash at Ira Khan's Glamorous Wedding Reception
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
2 mins
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
2 mins
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho's Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
3 mins
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
3 mins
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
3 mins
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
3 mins
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
4 mins
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
4 mins
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
4 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app