Haryana Chief Minister Steps Up as IMD Warns of Severe Cold Wave

When biting winds swept across Karnal Railway Station in Haryana, carrying a severe cold wave, the plight of those spending the night in the open didn’t go unnoticed. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, upon hearing of their situation, promptly responded by allocating ₹2.50 lakh from his personal fund to the District Commissioner, ensuring those affected were moved to a night shelter and provided with proper arrangements.

A Timely Response to a Frigid Threat

Amidst plummeting temperatures, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a comprehensive warning of a ‘Cold Wave’ to ‘Severe Cold Wave’ in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and other regions of North India. The chilling forecast also included a fog alert, with conditions expected to worsen over the coming days.

Zero Visibility and Extreme Caution

With the dense fog resulting in zero visibility in several cities, the IMD stressed the need for extreme caution, especially for commuters. The department advised against travel in the early morning hours when conditions are at their worst, and highlighted the importance of using fog lights. According to the IMD, these foggy conditions are expected to persist in isolated areas of northwest India for the next three to four days.

Weather Conditions Affecting Travel and Daily Life

At least 22 trains bound for the national capital have been delayed due to the weather conditions. The dense to very dense fog is expected to continue affecting various parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi until January 16, with similar weather patterns in Uttar Pradesh until the 15th. Parts of Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience cold to severe cold wave conditions.

As the weather warning remains in effect, states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to experience dense fog in the morning hours on January 14 and 15, affecting isolated pockets. The IMD’s comprehensive weather warning ensures that the affected areas are alerted and prepared for the challenging conditions ahead.