Business

Haryana Cabinet Approves Rs 372.13 Crore Water Charge Waiver for Rural Areas

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Haryana Cabinet Approves Rs 372.13 Crore Water Charge Waiver for Rural Areas

In a sweeping wave of financial relief, the Haryana Cabinet, spearheaded by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has approved the waiver of accrued water charges totalling Rs 372.13 crore, a decision set to benefit the state’s rural populace substantially. This significant waiver is applicable to water consumers in general categories and Scheduled Castes across Haryana.

Waiver Details and Beneficiaries

The waived charges include surcharge and interest on water charges that stacked up from April 1, 2015, through to December 31, 2022. This relief measure, which emerged during a ‘Jan Samvad’ held in Mahendergarh district, is poised to impact 28.87 lakh water connection holders within rural areas. However, it’s pivotal to note that this waiver does not extend to institutional, commercial, or industrial consumers.

Additional Cabinet Resolutions

Further to the relief measure, the Cabinet has also vested transport inspectors with challaning powers under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules 1993. This move is designed to bolster enforcement by the Transport Department. Simultaneously, a policy focused on the development of eco-tourism was given the green light, aiming to position Haryana as a premier eco-tourism destination.

Ecotourism Development in Haryana

The eco-tourism policy is centred on preserving the state’s biodiversity, ecosystems, heritage monuments, and traditions. It also promotes the traditional ecological knowledge and values of wilderness. As part of this eco-tourism drive, facilities have been developed at multiple sites across the state, including Chuharpur, Bansataur, Thapli, a nature trail in Panchkula and Yamunanagar, as well as Masani in Rewari district.

Business India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

