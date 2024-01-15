Haryana and Punjab Governors, Chief Minister Celebrate Makar Sankranti with Antyodaya Children

In an unprecedented event that marks a significant stride towards social inclusivity, children from Antyodaya families were welcomed by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh, to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival. This gesture is the first of its kind, where a Chief Minister has personally hosted such a celebration at his residence, thereby endorsing the government’s endeavour to assimilate marginalized communities into mainstream society.

Breaking Down Barriers, Fostering Pride

Chief Minister Khattar took a hands-on approach in making the children feel special, by personally interacting with them. The children were showered with clothes and gifts, which symbolizes a step towards breaking down societal barriers and instilling a sense of pride within the Antyodaya families. This interaction and gift-giving also add a human touch to the government’s commitment to social inclusivity.

A Spiritual Celebration

The Makar Sankranti celebration at Sant Kabir Kutir was not just about social integration, but it also featured a spiritual element. A devotional Bhajan program by singer Kanhiya Mittal was part of the celebration, enhancing the spiritual ambiance of the festival. The Chief Minister used this occasion to extend Makar Sankranti wishes to the citizens.

Cultural Significance and Upcoming Events

Chief Minister Khattar emphasized the cultural and religious significance of Makar Sankranti, which marks the commencement of the auspicious Uttarayan period. He also shed light on the forthcoming installation of Lord Shri Rama’s idol at the Ram Temple on January 22, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a spiritual ambiance starting from Makar Sankranti. The event was attended by notable political and law enforcement figures, further underlining the government’s commitment to social inclusivity and cultural celebration.