Harike Wetland Welcomes Migratory Birds Despite Delayed Arrival

The late onset of winter has delayed the arrival of migratory birds at Harike wetland in Punjab, India. This season, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 birds have taken up temporary residence in the wetland, marking a slight decrease from previous years. Despite the delay, the number of arrivals is anticipated to rise in the coming weeks.

Harike Wetland: A Winter Refuge for Migratory Birds

Spanning 86 square kilometers across the Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Kapurthala districts, Harike Wetland is North India’s largest. Every winter, it welcomes a variety of migratory water birds from countries such as Siberia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Russia, among others. The site’s position at the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers makes it a prime location for these seasonal visitors. Up to 90 species, including greylag geese, coots, gadwall, and northern pintail, flock to the wetland and stay until March or April.

Protection Measures and Future Projections

With the birds’ arrival, stringent protective measures have been implemented. Lakhwinder Singh, the district forest and wildlife officer, reports that teams are patrolling the area round the clock to prevent poaching. The exact number of birds that have flown into Harike this season will only be confirmed after a census later this month, according to Gitanjali Kanwar from the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) India.

A Brief Glimpse into the Past

Compared to previous years, the 2023 migratory bird count at Harike wetland is lower. More than 65,000 birds were recorded in 2021, marking a 12% decrease in 2023. There was no census in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Punjab boasts five additional protected wetlands and the Ranjit Sagar Dam conservation reserve, recognized as a national wetland, offering further sanctuary for these migrating populations.