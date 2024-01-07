en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Harike Wetland Welcomes Migratory Birds Despite Delayed Arrival

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Harike Wetland Welcomes Migratory Birds Despite Delayed Arrival

The late onset of winter has delayed the arrival of migratory birds at Harike wetland in Punjab, India. This season, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 birds have taken up temporary residence in the wetland, marking a slight decrease from previous years. Despite the delay, the number of arrivals is anticipated to rise in the coming weeks.

Harike Wetland: A Winter Refuge for Migratory Birds

Spanning 86 square kilometers across the Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Kapurthala districts, Harike Wetland is North India’s largest. Every winter, it welcomes a variety of migratory water birds from countries such as Siberia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Russia, among others. The site’s position at the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers makes it a prime location for these seasonal visitors. Up to 90 species, including greylag geese, coots, gadwall, and northern pintail, flock to the wetland and stay until March or April.

Protection Measures and Future Projections

With the birds’ arrival, stringent protective measures have been implemented. Lakhwinder Singh, the district forest and wildlife officer, reports that teams are patrolling the area round the clock to prevent poaching. The exact number of birds that have flown into Harike this season will only be confirmed after a census later this month, according to Gitanjali Kanwar from the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) India.

A Brief Glimpse into the Past

Compared to previous years, the 2023 migratory bird count at Harike wetland is lower. More than 65,000 birds were recorded in 2021, marking a 12% decrease in 2023. There was no census in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Punjab boasts five additional protected wetlands and the Ranjit Sagar Dam conservation reserve, recognized as a national wetland, offering further sanctuary for these migrating populations.

0
Environmental Science India Wildlife
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Environmental Science

See more
2 hours ago
Historic First: Chinese Serows Captured on Camera in Phoenix Mountain
In the verdant expanse of Phoenix Mountain, situated in Chao’an, Guangdong, a monumental revelation was made. Infrared cameras, serving as silent sentinels of the region’s biodiversity, captured the elusive Chinese Serows in their natural habitat. This marked the first recorded presence of these creatures, also known as the ‘Four Unlikes,’ within the Phoenix Mountain Conservation
Historic First: Chinese Serows Captured on Camera in Phoenix Mountain
C-Capture Pioneers Carbon Capture Trial in Glass Manufacturing
10 hours ago
C-Capture Pioneers Carbon Capture Trial in Glass Manufacturing
Cambridge University Proposes New Visitor Welcome Building for Botanic Garden
10 hours ago
Cambridge University Proposes New Visitor Welcome Building for Botanic Garden
Navigating Towards Cleaner Transport: Lean-Burn Natural Gas Engines and Beyond
4 hours ago
Navigating Towards Cleaner Transport: Lean-Burn Natural Gas Engines and Beyond
SigmaRoc Set to Dominate Lime and Limestone Industry with Bold Acquisition
6 hours ago
SigmaRoc Set to Dominate Lime and Limestone Industry with Bold Acquisition
Kashmir's Environmental Emergency: Forest Fires, Smog, and Rainfall Deficits
8 hours ago
Kashmir's Environmental Emergency: Forest Fires, Smog, and Rainfall Deficits
Latest Headlines
World News
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
27 seconds
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
2 mins
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
2 mins
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
Scores Unveiled: Recent High School Basketball Games Across the US
3 mins
Scores Unveiled: Recent High School Basketball Games Across the US
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Philadelphia 76ers in High-Scoring Game
3 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Philadelphia 76ers in High-Scoring Game
High School Girls' Basketball: Scores Roundup and Highlights
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Scores Roundup and Highlights
Myanmar's Roadmap for Elections: Senior General Min Aung Hlaing Emphasizes Party Commitment
3 mins
Myanmar's Roadmap for Elections: Senior General Min Aung Hlaing Emphasizes Party Commitment
Arizona State Triumphs in Tightly Contested College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Arizona State Triumphs in Tightly Contested College Basketball Showdown
Utah Team Clinches Victory Over Philadelphia in Professional Basketball Game
4 mins
Utah Team Clinches Victory Over Philadelphia in Professional Basketball Game
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
10 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app