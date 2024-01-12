en English
Business

Harbor Lab and Great Eastern Shipping Join Forces to Revolutionize Port Cost Management

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Harbor Lab and Great Eastern Shipping Join Forces to Revolutionize Port Cost Management

Harbor Lab, a Greek tech start-up, has inked a noteworthy partnership with India’s largest private shipping company, Great Eastern Shipping. The alliance centers around optimizing port cost management through Harbor Lab’s unique intelligent software. This software is a global pioneer in its ability to effectively manage a ship’s expenses during its berthing period.

Harbor Lab’s Rapid Growth

Established in 2020 by Antonis Malaxianakis, Harbor Lab has swiftly expanded its portfolio to 1,300 ships. The company’s intelligent software will be fully integrated into Great Eastern Shipping’s operations. The integration spans all port approaches, encapsulating the transportation of crude oil, crude oil products, natural gas, and dry bulk cargo.

A Milestone for Harbor Lab

The collaboration with Great Eastern Shipping represents a milestone for Harbor Lab. The company will begin a comprehensive integration with both a Voyage Management System (Veson) and an accounting system (SAP). This move is pivotal in streamlining the management of port approaches, as well as the settlement of invoices and claims.

Aligning With Great Eastern Shipping’s Goals

Ankush Gupta, COO of Great Eastern Shipping, expressed that the partnership aligns perfectly with their goal of improving operational efficiency and delivering enhanced value to their customers. The Harbor Lab platform will be used by Great Eastern Shipping to manage various organizational activities such as appointment scheduling, document management, and the approvals process, with the ultimate aim of simplifying communication and improving coordination.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

