'HanuMan' Sweeps Box Office, Contributes to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The superhero film 'HanuMan' directed by Prasanth Varma and featuring an ensemble cast of Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai, has created ripples at the global box office since its premiere on January 12. The film has not only gained commercial success, crossing the 150 crore mark worldwide, but has also made a significant contribution to a religious cause.

'HanuMan' Scores At the Box Office

The film, which tells the tale of a young man named Hanumanthu who acquires superpowers and challenges a capitalist villain with his sister and lover's support, has demonstrated impressive performance in both domestic and international markets. The confirmed figures suggest great business on its second Saturday, with a collection of Rs 14.60 crore on Day 9, bringing the total tally to Rs 114.45 crore at the domestic box office.

Contributions to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

In a unique move, the 'HanuMan' team made a substantial donation to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, dedicating 5 from every ticket sold. This donation amounted to Rs 2,66,41,055, a significant contribution to the upcoming consecration of the temple on January 22. An additional contribution of Rs 14,85,810 was made from the film's premiere ticket sales.

Celebrities to Attend Ram Mandir Consecration

As the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration draws near, several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt, have been invited. Some have even confirmed their attendance at the event, highlighting the cultural significance of the temple's consecration. Meanwhile, 'HanuMan' continues to captivate audiences, maintaining high occupancy rates in theaters as it weaves an indigenous and culturally rooted superhero story.