‘HanuMan’ Producers File Complaint with TFPC Over Unfair Theatre Practices

The Telugu film ‘HanuMan,’ an integral part of Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe, which premiered on January 12, has already created a storm in the industry. Starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer, the film was released in celebration of the Sankranthi festival. Despite a successful opening day at the box office, the production and distribution team faced unexpected turbulence.

Dispute Over Screening Commitments

The distributor, Mythri Movies Distributors LLP, and the film’s producer, Niranjan Reddy, lodged a complaint with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC). The complaint targets certain theaters in Telangana that allegedly reneged on their commitments to showcase ‘HanuMan’ from its release date.

TFPC’s Condemnation and Directive

The TFPC issued a stern statement, condemning the behavior of these theatres as unethical and damaging to the foundational values of the Telugu film industry – faith, morality, and justice. They demanded that these theatres immediately begin screening ‘HanuMan’ and compensate the filmmakers for the financial losses they suffered due to the initial non-compliance.

Backdrop of Festive Releases and Disruptions

The incident took place amidst the release of several other Telugu films during the festive period, including ‘Guntur Kaaram’, ‘Saindhav’, and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’. Adding to the drama, the distributor of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ had requested other films to postpone their release dates, resulting in ‘Eagle’, featuring Ravi Teja, withdrawing from the release schedule.