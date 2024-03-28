HanuMan in New Languages: Teja Sajja's Mythology Superhero Movie Hits OTT on April 5

Teja Sajja's latest cinematic venture, HanuMan, after a successful theatrical run, is set to make its mark in the digital world. The film, a unique blend of mythology and superhero fantasy, is preparing to enthrall audiences in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting April 5th. Released initially in Telugu, HanuMan stood out amidst fierce competition and garnered significant attention, both for its storytelling and visual spectacle.

Film Synopsis and Cast Ensemble

HanuMan unfolds in the village of Anjanandri, where Hanumanthu, a youthful character portrayed by Teja Sajja, evolves from a mischievous boy into a powerful superhero. Following an intriguing turn of events involving magical berries, Hanumanthu gains extraordinary powers and takes on the oppressive forces tormenting his village, led by the antagonist Michael, played by Vinay Rai. The ensemble cast, including Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and others, brings depth to this mythologically inspired narrative, complemented by high-octane action and groundbreaking visual effects.

Record-Breaking Opening and OTT Launch

Since its theatrical release on January 12, 2024, HanuMan has been breaking records, emerging as one of the biggest Telugu-language openers on ZEE5 Global, following the blockbuster RRR. The film's success contributed significantly to the platform's subscriptions, particularly from the U.S. audience. With its impending release in three more languages, the film is poised to captivate a broader audience, promising an emotionally charged and visually stunning superhero experience.

Where and When to Watch

The anticipation for HanuMan's OTT release has been building, and fans of mythology, fantasy, and superhero genres are in for a treat. The Telugu version is already available on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium, with the Hindi dubbed version streaming on JioCinema. Mark your calendars for April 5th, when the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, inviting viewers to witness the rise of a new superhero saga, HanuMan.

As HanuMan embarks on this new journey across digital platforms, it's not just the expansion into new languages that excites the audiences but also the promise of a narrative that blends traditional mythological elements with the allure of modern superhero tales. This digital premiere not only signifies the growing influence of regional cinema on global platforms but also highlights the universal appeal of stories that resonate with themes of courage, justice, and transformation. With its digital release, HanuMan is set to reach hearts and inspire imaginations across different cultures and languages, reinforcing the timeless appeal of mythological heroes in contemporary storytelling.