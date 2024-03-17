Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' Web Series: Pratik Gandhi Stars, Addinath Kothare Joins Cast

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has embarked on the journey of creating his next web series 'Gandhi', drawing inspiration from historian Ramachandra Guha’s notable works. The series aims to shed light on Mahatma Gandhi's life, with Pratik Gandhi stepping into the shoes of the iconic leader and Addinath Kothare joining the cast in a crucial role. This project promises to be a detailed portrayal of Gandhi's formative years and his profound impact on India's struggle for independence.

Advertisment

Commencement of the Epic Saga

Production kicked off in the scenic locales of Maharashtra in late January, setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a compelling retelling of Gandhi's early years. The choice of location was strategic, aimed at capturing the essence of Gandhi's initial experiences that shaped his philosophy and leadership. Following the completion of the Indian schedule, the production team will head to London. This overseas shoot is crucial for depicting Gandhi's formative years abroad, where he gained significant experiences that influenced his ideologies and strategies in the Indian independence movement.

Star Cast and Collaborations

Advertisment

Pratik Gandhi, known for his riveting performance in 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', is set to portray Mahatma Gandhi, bringing to the screen the multifaceted personality of India's 'Father of the Nation'. His collaboration with Hansal Mehta has been eagerly awaited by fans, promising another stellar performance. Addinath Kothare, who has made his mark in both Marathi cinema and Bollywood, is also part of this ambitious project, further elevating the series' anticipation. The ensemble cast is expected to bring depth and nuance to this historic narrative, although details regarding additional cast members remain under wraps.

Anticipation and Release

Slated for release on a mainstream OTT platform in the middle of next year, 'Gandhi' is among the most awaited web series, promising a deep dive into the life of Mahatma Gandhi. With Hansal Mehta at the helm, the series is expected to offer a fresh perspective on Gandhi's philosophy, his struggles, and his immense contribution to India's independence. The series not only aims to educate but also to inspire, reflecting on Gandhi's values and their relevance in today's world.

As 'Gandhi' progresses through its production phases, it stirs curiosity and anticipation among audiences worldwide. Its portrayal of Gandhi's journey, from his early years to the pinnacle of India's freedom struggle, is poised to offer insightful glimpses into the life of one of history's most influential figures. With a stellar cast and a renowned director, the series promises to be a significant addition to the portrayal of Indian history on digital platforms, potentially sparking renewed interest in Gandhi's teachings and philosophies.