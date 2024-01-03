Haldia Petrochemicals Begins Construction of India’s Largest Phenol Plant

India’s largest phenol facility will soon rise in Haldia, West Bengal, courtesy of Haldia Petrochemical Limited (HPL). The company has begun site execution for the plant, a development that signifies a critical milestone for the Indian petrochemical industry. The launch of the project’s piling work was marked with an inauguration ceremony attended by HPL’s CEO Navanit Narayan and other senior officials.

Boosting Production Capabilities

HPL’s new phenol plant will boast an impressive production capacity of 300 kilo tonnes per annum of phenol and 185 KTPA of acetone. This significant increase in production capabilities positions HPL as a major player in the Indian petrochemical market. The completion of the project, targeted for the first quarter of 2026, will not only expand HPL’s portfolio but also contribute an additional Rs 5,000 crore to the overall chemical business.

First Integrated Phenolics Chain Player in India

Beyond its sheer size, the facility is distinguished by its innovative design. It will host the country’s first on-purpose propylene plant based on Olefin Conversion Technology (OCT). This landmark makes HPL the first integrated phenolics chain player in India, a significant achievement that sets the company apart in the petrochemical industry.

Answering the Growing Demand

The establishment of this plant comes in response to India’s escalating demand for petrochemicals. Factors such as a burgeoning population, favourable demographics, robust economic growth, and urbanization are driving this surge. The increased demand for petrochemicals has wide-ranging effects on multiple industries, including automobile production, construction, infrastructure, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. As HPL progresses with the construction of this landmark plant, the company is poised to meet these demands, and in doing so, significantly contribute to India’s burgeoning petrochemical industry.