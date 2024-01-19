Habba Kadal Yearns for Return of Kashmiri Pandits: A Revival of Communal Harmony

In the heart of Srinagar lies Habba Kadal, a locality known for its historical communal harmony. Today, its Muslim residents express a palpable longing for the return of their Kashmiri Pandit (KP) neighbors. The KPs, once an integral thread in the social fabric of the area, faced a mass exodus from the Kashmir Valley in the early nineties due to the escalating terrorism. January 19, a date etched in their collective memory, marks the painful exodus day, a testament to their forced displacement.

Staying Behind: A Tale of Resilience

Among the KPs, individuals like Sunil chose to defy the odds, backed by the support of their Muslim neighbors. They continue to live their lives in the valley, a beacon of resilience against the turbulent tides of history. Their stories serve as a reminder of the unity that once characterized Habba Kadal.

Recollections of a Harmonious Past

Local residents like Mohammad Yousuf Khan and Shafeeqa vividly recall the times when Muslims and KPs lived side by side, sharing festivals, joys, and sorrows. The return of the Kashmiri Pandits is seen not merely as a homecoming but a restoration of 'Kashmiriyat,' a cultural and social ethos that embodies the unity of diverse religious communities in Kashmir.

Government Initiatives and Local Support

The government has launched measures to facilitate the return of the KPs, initiating a crackdown to retrieve properties encroached upon over the years. The local Muslim community, eager to restore the bygone era of communal unity, expresses readiness to welcome the KPs back. They offer help to renovate their homes and revive the communal unity that once thrived in the area.