Gyanvapi Masjid Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Roshan Pandey Booked for Inciting Religious Enmity

In an escalation of the Gyanvapi Masjid Mandir controversy, Roshan Pandey, president of the Rashtriya Hindu Dal, finds himself on the wrong side of the law. Varanasi's Lanka Police booked Pandey for allegedly inciting religious enmity by pasting stickers with 'Mandir' over the signboards of the highly contested Gyanvapi site. This action came in the wake of a Varanasi district court decision permitting Hindu puja in the basement of the Gyanvapi structure.

Stirring the Religious Cauldron

Labelled as 'Masjid' by Muslim petitioners and some media sections, the Gyanvapi site has become a ground zero for religious tension. Pandey, unswayed by potential backlash, defended his sticker act, asserting that the court's decision legally recognized the site as a temple. He further stoked the fire by referencing a recent Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report, which he claims lends credence to the belief that a Hindu temple once stood where the Gyanvapi structure now exists. According to Pandey, the report unearthed evidence of Hindu religious artifacts and structures within the complex.

A History of Agitation

Pandey, a notorious figure in these religious squabbles, has a track record of similar charges. The police have filed previous cases against him under IPC sections for promoting religious enmity and spreading rumors. Currently, the police are on a manhunt for Pandey, who is reportedly on the run.

The Legal Predicament

In a complicated twist to this religious drama, the Allahabad High Court has declined to stay the Varanasi court's order allowing Hindu worship in the complex. This decision leaves the legal status of the Gyanvapi structure in murky waters, further fueling the dispute. As the battle to claim centuries-old Islamic monuments for the country's majority faith intensifies, the inauguration of a new temple on the site of a mosque famously demolished by Hindu zealots becomes a symbol of the government's championing of Hindu causes, adding to the growing tensions and protests surrounding the issue.