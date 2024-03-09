Gurgaon Club Assault: Woman Injured by Bouncers, Police Launch Investigation

Early Thursday in Gurgaon, a distressing incident unfolded at a popular club in Sector 30, near Signature Tower, where Aditi Chhetri, originally from Uttarakhand and a current resident of Gurgaon, faced an unwarranted assault by the club's bouncers. The altercation led to significant injuries for Chhetri and a subsequent police investigation.

Unprovoked Aggression in a Night of Celebration

Aditi Chhetri's evening began as a celebration with friends, transitioning into a nightmare around 12.30 am. While taking a smoke break with a friend, they were unexpectedly approached by several bouncers, including two women, who began to verbally abuse and physically attack Chhetri without any clear provocation. Despite her attempts to defend herself, the assault escalated with a female bouncer and male bouncers threatening further harm if Chhetri were to return. The attack left Chhetri with injuries to her neck, chest, face, and mouth, and her attire torn in the scuffle.

Police Response and Investigation

In response to the incident, a medico-legal case report was filed to document Chhetri's injuries, and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Sector 40 police station. The police's preliminary investigation included reviewing CCTV footage from the club, which corroborated Chhetri's account of the physical altercation. This incident has drawn attention not only due to the assault but also considering it occurred just a week after two female bouncers from the same club were assaulted by men, highlighting a disturbing pattern of violence.

Wider Implications and Community Response

The assault on Aditi Chhetri has sparked outrage among the local community and raised serious concerns regarding the safety and security measures in nightlife establishments. This incident comes at a time when public awareness and intolerance towards violence, especially against women, are at an all-time high. The local authorities are under pressure to not only bring the perpetrators to justice but also ensure stricter regulations and oversight to prevent such occurrences in the future.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that exist within spaces presumed safe and the ongoing struggle for a violence-free environment for all. As the investigation progresses, the community eagerly awaits justice for Aditi Chhetri and measures to safeguard the well-being of patrons in nightlife venues.