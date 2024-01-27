Gurgaon Breathes Easy as Temperature Rises, Ending Third Cold Wave

Gurgaon bid adieu to its third cold wave of the season as it welcomed a significant rise in temperature on Saturday, marking an end to the streak of foggy days. The city's maximum temperature peaked at 23.1 degrees Celsius, marginally higher than the usual for the first time this month. The minimum temperature also rose to a chilly 5.7 degrees Celsius, though still below the normal, it was 2.2 degrees higher than the previous day.

Wind Speed Plays a Key Role

Crucial to the change in weather was the increase in wind speed to 18kmph. This escalation played an instrumental role in dispersing the persistent morning fog, paving the way for sunny conditions throughout the day. The shift in weather encouraged residents to indulge in outdoor activities, bringing life back to the city.

IMD Alters Forecast

Predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saw a drastic change. Instead of the earlier forecasted dense fog and stable temperatures, the department now predicts shallow morning fog and partly cloudy skies. The IMD attributes this sudden rise in temperature to a shift in wind direction. It also anticipates further warming due to two upcoming western disturbances, which are expected to bring scattered showers to parts of Haryana on January 31 and February 2.

Improvement in Air Quality

The increased wind speed had another positive outcome. It contributed to the improvement in Gurgaon's air quality, which shifted from 'very poor' to 'poor'. Simultaneously, Delhi experienced its highest maximum temperature of the month at 24 degrees Celsius, with an improvement in air quality from 'severe' to 'very poor'. The weather department expects these warmer conditions to persist in the coming days, offering some respite from the harsh winters.