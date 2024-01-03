Gurgaon Administration Urges NHAI to Open Delayed Dwarka Expressway

The administrative authorities in Gurgaon have called upon the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the opening of the long-awaited Dwarka Expressway and its cloverleaf to vehicular traffic. This expressway, which has been in the pipeline since 2006 and under construction since 2019, has consistently missed its completion deadlines, causing undue distress to the residents of the city’s newer sectors. The administration is hopeful that the expressway will be operational within the coming month.

Infrastructure Delays and Safety Concerns

The repeated postponements in the opening of the Dwarka Expressway have led to mounting pressure on the NHAI. The delays have been particularly disruptive for the Gurgaon residents who have had to contend with congested traffic and longer travel times. Further fuelling the administration’s urgency is the recent occurrence of road cave-ins on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the NH-8. As a result, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has underscored the need for safety audits of all national highways running through the city. These audits, to be conducted by an independent agency, will focus on ensuring the structural integrity of the expressways and preventing any potential mishaps in the future.

Upcoming Infrastructure Developments

While the Dwarka Expressway remains a pressing concern, the Gurgaon administration has also highlighted other infrastructure projects that are slated for completion in 2024. Among these are the Gurgaon Metro expansion, the construction of the Sheetala Mata Medical College, the development of parking facilities at Kaman Sarai and Sadar Bazaar, the erection of the Tower of Justice building, and the hospital expansion project. Further boosting connectivity for rural areas, the Gurgaon-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway and the four-lane road from Panchgaon to Farrukhnagar via Jamalpur are also in the works.

In conclusion, while the opening of the Dwarka Expressway remains a crucial priority, the administration’s focus on safety audits and the completion of other infrastructure projects exemplifies a comprehensive approach towards improving the city’s connectivity and public facilities. The inhabitants of Gurgaon can look forward to a more streamlined and safer commuting experience in the near future.