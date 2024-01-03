en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Gurgaon Administration Urges NHAI to Open Delayed Dwarka Expressway

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Gurgaon Administration Urges NHAI to Open Delayed Dwarka Expressway

The administrative authorities in Gurgaon have called upon the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the opening of the long-awaited Dwarka Expressway and its cloverleaf to vehicular traffic. This expressway, which has been in the pipeline since 2006 and under construction since 2019, has consistently missed its completion deadlines, causing undue distress to the residents of the city’s newer sectors. The administration is hopeful that the expressway will be operational within the coming month.

Infrastructure Delays and Safety Concerns

The repeated postponements in the opening of the Dwarka Expressway have led to mounting pressure on the NHAI. The delays have been particularly disruptive for the Gurgaon residents who have had to contend with congested traffic and longer travel times. Further fuelling the administration’s urgency is the recent occurrence of road cave-ins on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the NH-8. As a result, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has underscored the need for safety audits of all national highways running through the city. These audits, to be conducted by an independent agency, will focus on ensuring the structural integrity of the expressways and preventing any potential mishaps in the future.

Upcoming Infrastructure Developments

While the Dwarka Expressway remains a pressing concern, the Gurgaon administration has also highlighted other infrastructure projects that are slated for completion in 2024. Among these are the Gurgaon Metro expansion, the construction of the Sheetala Mata Medical College, the development of parking facilities at Kaman Sarai and Sadar Bazaar, the erection of the Tower of Justice building, and the hospital expansion project. Further boosting connectivity for rural areas, the Gurgaon-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway and the four-lane road from Panchgaon to Farrukhnagar via Jamalpur are also in the works.

In conclusion, while the opening of the Dwarka Expressway remains a crucial priority, the administration’s focus on safety audits and the completion of other infrastructure projects exemplifies a comprehensive approach towards improving the city’s connectivity and public facilities. The inhabitants of Gurgaon can look forward to a more streamlined and safer commuting experience in the near future.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana

By Dil Bar Irshad

World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anjali Patil Defrauded of Rs 5.79 Lakh in Cyber Scam

By Dil Bar Irshad

BWSSB Receives International Recognition For Climate Resilience

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Ocean Connection Documentary: A Fight for Olive Ridley Sea Turtles ...
@India · 1 min
The Ocean Connection Documentary: A Fight for Olive Ridley Sea Turtles ...
heart comment 0
Impersonator of Lokayukta Officer Arrested in Bengaluru

By Rafia Tasleem

Impersonator of Lokayukta Officer Arrested in Bengaluru
Nationwide Truck Drivers Strike in India Ends After Government Assurance

By Salman Khan

Nationwide Truck Drivers Strike in India Ends After Government Assurance
BBMP Advances Last-Mile Connectivity in Bangalore with Enhanced Infrastructure Around Metro Stations

By Rafia Tasleem

BBMP Advances Last-Mile Connectivity in Bangalore with Enhanced Infrastructure Around Metro Stations
Real-time Update on Power Grid Corporation of India’s Stock Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

Real-time Update on Power Grid Corporation of India's Stock Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
31 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
31 seconds
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
1 min
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
1 min
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
1 min
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
1 min
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
1 min
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
1 min
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app