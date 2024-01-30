Gupt Navratri 2024: A Nine-Day Spiritual Journey in Honor of Goddess Durga

Mark your calendars, as the spiritually significant Gupt Navratri is set to commence on February 10, 2024. Dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, this Hindu festival is celebrated four times a year, with the upcoming Magh Gupt Navratri concluding on February 18, 2024.

Embracing the Auspicious Muhurat

The Pratipada Tithi, marking the beginning of this mystical festival, extends from the early hours of February 10 to midday on February 11. The Ghatasthapana Muhurat, an auspicious time slot for inaugurating the festival, is set between 08:45 am and 10:10 am on February 10. During this period, devotees initiate the nine-day worship rituals with deep reverence and joy.

The Divine Nine and Ten

Over these nine days, devotees pay homage to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, including Maa Kalike, Tara Devi, Tripura Sundari, Bhuvaneshwari, among others. Alongside, the ten Mahavidyas, representing diverse aspects of divinity and spiritual enlightenment, are also worshipped. The festival resonates with the powerful vibrations of these deities, intensifying the spiritual ambiance.

Rituals and Offerings

Essential items for worship include an idol or photo of Maa Durga, vermilion, saffron, red flowers, and specific chants. Devotees engage in various rituals, including Maata ki Aarti, Bhog, and fasting, to show their devotion and seek blessings. As Dr. Anish Vyas, an astrologer, reveals, Tantriks and Aghoris take the worship to another level, conducting rituals at midnight, using specific materials and mantras to honor the Goddess.

As we approach Gupt Navratri 2024, devotees worldwide are gearing up to immerse themselves in the divine aura of Goddess Durga, embracing the spiritual journey with faith and fervor.