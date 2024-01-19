Gujarat's Green Revolution: The Rise of Jivamrut and Zero-Budget Farming

In the fertile soils of Gujarat, India, nearly 900,000 farmers have grown more than just crops. They've cultivated a revolution in agriculture, embracing an innovative fertilizing method known as 'Jivamrut'. This organic fertilizer, a blend of cow excreta, essential pulses, jaggery, and earthworms, is reshaping the agricultural tapestry of the region, proving that sustainable agriculture can be both cost-effective and ecologically balanced.

The Birth of Jivamrut

At the heart of this green revolution is Gujarat's governor, Acharya Devvrat. An advocate and practitioner of Jivamrut, he has been employing this method for the past eight years on his own farmland in Kurukshetra. This concoction, rich in nutrients and beneficial microorganisms, is not just a natural alternative to chemical fertilizers, but also a testament to the governor's commitment to promoting sustainable farming practices.

Transforming Agriculture with Zero-Budget Farming

The term 'zero-budget farming' has been associated with this method, underscoring the minimal input costs and reliance on natural resources. It challenges the conventional wisdom that high yields require high investment in chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Instead, it advocates for the use of locally available resources, making farming a sustainable and financially viable profession for hundreds of thousands of farmers.

A Revolution Spreading Across Gujarat

The impact of Jivamrut is far-reaching, with the method adopted across 752,000 acres throughout Gujarat, including regions like Kutch, Navsari, and Saurashtra. By aligning with sustainable agricultural principles, it presents a compelling blueprint for other regions grappling with the dual challenges of maintaining ecological balance and improving the livelihood of farmers.