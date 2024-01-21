Gujarat Organizations Prepare 'Mahaprasad' for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

In an act of devotion and community service, two organizations in Gujarat, the Bhagwa Sena Bharti Garvi and Sant Seva Sansthan, have undertaken the monumental task of preparing 'mahaprasad' under the supervision of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The religious offering, a traditional gesture of reverence, is prepared with over 5,000 kg of ingredients and assembled by a dedicated team of approximately 200 people.

Emphasis on Purity and Tradition

The 'mahaprasad' is crafted with the utmost attention to purity and tradition. The ingredients, including pure desi ghee, gram flour, sugar, and five types of dry fruits, were all self-prepared, ensuring they were not market-bought pre-made ingredients. The meticulous preparation process is a testament to the dedication and reverence of the participating individuals and organizations.

'Mahaprasad': A Gift and a Symbol

Over 20,000 packets of 'mahaprasad' have been prepared, each containing two laddus, water from the holy Saryu river, Akshat, a betel nut plate, and Kalava. These items are not just religious offerings, but also symbols of the Sanatani tradition, a way to familiarize recipients with the customs and symbols of the faith.

Accommodations for the Devout

In addition to the 'mahaprasad', the Trust is also extending its hospitality to more than 5,000 saints staying at the Udaasin Ashram Ranopali. Each saint received a kit consisting of a blanket, pillow, and bedsheet. Furthermore, food arrangements have been made for guests attending the 'pran pratishtha' program at the temple. The menu includes pure vegetarian food, dishes based on legumes and millets, 'thepla', almond barfi, and 'matar kachori', all prepared by chefs brought in from Varanasi and Delhi.

These efforts, steeped in tradition and reverence, serve as a testament to the spirit of devotion and community that is central to the Sanatani faith. The 'mahaprasad' is not just a religious offering, but also a symbol of unity and shared faith, a reminder of the ties that bind the community together.