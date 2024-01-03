Gujarat Leverages Waste to Reclaim Land and Generate Energy

The Gujarat government has announced that more than 103 lakh metric tonnes of solid trash have been treated in Ahmedabad, recovering over 35 acres of urban land—a major step towards environmental protection. The bio-mining pilot initiative at the Pirana site, which was initiated in January 2019, is a significant undertaking that has made this environmentally responsible endeavour possible.

Revolutionizing Waste Management

At the heart of this project are 60 trommel machines and 10 automated segregation mobile trommel machines. These technological marvels have played a pivotal role in processing legacy waste and reclaiming land previously occupied by solid waste. The Ahmedabad Corporation has earmarked a six-acre area dedicated to converting waste from the Pirana project into Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF). Moreover, the inert material procured from this process is being utilized in the construction of the Dholera Express Highway, embodying a circular economy approach.

From Waste to Energy: A Sustainable Future

Gujarat is propelling its environmental conservation agenda by implementing a Waste to Energy policy. This policy envisages utilizing Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as a renewable energy source, resonating with India’s ambitious objective of reducing emission intensity by 45% by 2030 and sourcing almost half of its electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources. The state estimates that solid waste from its urban regions, which comprise eight municipal corporations and 162 municipalities, has the potential to generate around 100 megawatts of power.

Boosting Bioenergy

In a separate development, GAIL (India) Limited and TruAlt Bioenergy Limited have penned a Term Sheet for GAIL’s equity involvement in TruAlt’s joint venture company Leafinti Bioenergy Limited. This company, which owns and operates India’s second Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant, will process over 600 million kgs of organic waste. This process will yield over 33 million kgs of CBG, close to 20 million kgs of Solid Fermented Organic Manure (SFOM), and over 30 million kgs of Liquid Fermented Organic Manure (LFOM) annually. This aligns with India’s goal of attaining a 15% gas share in the energy mix by 2030 and establishing 5,000 commercial CBG plants by 2023-24 to produce 15 million metric tonnes (MMT) of CBG. This innovative approach will replace other gaseous fuels and advance energy sustainability.