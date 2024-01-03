en English
Courts & Law

Gujarat High Court Reprimands State Government over Negligence towards Sanitation Workers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
In a striking indictment of systemic negligence, the Gujarat High Court has reprimanded the state government over its failure to provide compensation to the bereaved families of 16 sanitation workers who tragically lost their lives while engaged in manual scavenging between 1993 and 2014. This directive was issued amidst the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Manav Garima.

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013

At the heart of the PIL lies the state’s questionable enforcement of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The court demanded an explanation in the form of an affidavit, calling into question the state’s commitment to this pivotal legislation. The law, enacted with the intention to abolish the inhuman practice of manual scavenging, has seemingly been rendered ineffective in the face of continued non-compliance.

Accountability and Compensation

The petitioner’s counsel underscored the state’s glaring omission in disbursing compensation, as per Supreme Court guidelines, to the families of the deceased. This led the court to request a personal affidavit from the principal secretary of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department. In 2016, the Gujarat High Court had mandated the state government to compensate the families of deceased sanitation workers, a sum which was later increased by the Supreme Court in October 2023.

The Persistence of Hazardous Practices

Despite the prohibition of hazardous sewer cleaning under the 2013 legislation, such practices continue unabated. Further exemplifying this grim reality, the court drew attention to a recent incident in Bhavnagar city, where one sanitation worker died and another was critically injured. The court allowed the petitioner to include the civic body as a respondent, requesting a detailed report on the incident. This highlights the pressing need for a paradigm shift in India’s sanitation ecosystem to prioritize the safety and welfare of its sanitation workers.

Courts & Law Human Rights India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

