India

Gujarat Government Partners With ATPL to Launch Dolphin-Watching Luxury Cruise

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
In a promising development for marine tourism, the Gujarat state government has penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Akshar Travels Private Limited (ATPL) in the recent Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. This unique partnership breathes life into an initiative that will provide tourists visiting the Lord Krishna temple at Okha a chance to witness dolphins in their natural habitat while sailing on a luxury cruise off the Okha coast.

Revitalizing Gujarat’s Marine Biodiversity

The project is a testament to the rich marine diversity of Gujarat and aims to promote marine tourism in the region. Not only will tourists be offered an opportunity to watch dolphins in their natural environment, but it will also generate employment opportunities. In the words of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat, Nityananda Srivastava, the guidelines for the marine tourism project are nearing finalization.

Investing in Marine Tourism

ATPL, the tour operator, is planning to invest around Rs 20 crore in this project. The company is no stranger to the realm of water tourism, already operating the Akshar River Cruise in Ahmedabad. The director of ATPL, Suhag Modi, estimates that the dolphin-watching cruise project will be operational in the next 15 to 17 months, subject to necessary clearances.

Preserving Marine National Park

It’s important to note that the Okha coast is part of a protected Marine National Park. Thus, the project’s execution will require careful planning and strict adherence to environmental guidelines. Despite these challenges, the project offers significant business potential. It is expected to enhance the tourism experience in the region while contributing positively to the local economy.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

