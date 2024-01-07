en English
Business

Gujarat Government Introduces New Policy for Utilization of GIDC Sites Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Gujarat Government Introduces New Policy for Utilization of GIDC Sites Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

In a move set to invigorate the industrial landscape of the state, the Gujarat Government has announced a new policy to promote the utilization of vacant sites in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aims to free up approximately 1,800 hectares of currently unutilized land across various GIDC estates, providing a fertile ground for new industries, economic development, and job creation.

The New Policy: A Paradigm Shift

The new policy allows plot holders to voluntarily return their unused land and receive a refund of the amount paid at the time of allotment, up to 75% of the current allotment price. A marked shift from the previous policy, in which plot holders were discouraged from surrendering their plots due to a minimal refund, this change is expected to catalyze a significant increase in the number of plots returned and subsequently available for industrial use.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: A Platform for Growth

This initiative comes ahead of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, an event founded by Narendra Modi in 2003 that has since become a cornerstone of Gujarat’s industrial and economic strategy. The summit, slated to take place from January 10 to 12, 2024, is expected to draw participation from over 100 countries. It will also feature a ‘Global Trade Show’ and various thematic seminars, providing an international platform for discourse, networking, and collaborative growth.

Preparations for the Summit

As Gujarat gears up for this monumental event, the state has taken comprehensive measures to ensure its smooth execution. Several committees have been formed, each dedicated to managing different aspects of the summit, aligning with the state’s goal to foster a conducive environment for industrial growth and economic prosperity.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

