Gujarat Government Acts Against Sabarmati River Pollution, Notices Issued to 61 Entities Including AMC

In a significant environmental crackdown, the Gujarat government has taken a firm stance against entities polluting the Sabarmati River, a vital waterbody recognized for its historical and ecological importance. During a recent legislative discussion, concerns over industrial pollution were highlighted, leading to the revelation that 61 entities, including the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), have been issued notices for discharging polluted water into the river. This action underscores the state's commitment to mitigating river pollution and safeguarding public health and the environment.

Legislative Spotlight on Sabarmati Pollution

Triggered by inquiries from Congress MLAs Arjun Modhwadia and Shailesh Parmar, the issue of Sabarmati River pollution was brought into legislative focus. Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Mukesh Patel, disclosed the government's steps to address the pollution, highlighting the issuance of notices to entities in and around Ahmedabad. This proactive measure follows reports of the Sabarmati being among the country's most polluted rivers, with industrial units contributing significantly to its contamination.

Government's Efforts and Challenges

The state's approach to tackling river pollution includes not only punitive actions against violators but also efforts to improve water quality through technological interventions. The Gujarat government is modernizing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and has initiated joint purification plans, leading to a reported 30% improvement in Sabarmati water quality over the last two years. However, the challenge remains substantial, with 12 out of 20 rivers in Gujarat still facing pollution issues.

Future Prospects and Environmental Implications

The government's commitment to making all rivers in Gujarat pollution-free reflects a broader environmental vision. The actions taken against entities discharging polluted water into the Sabarmati serve as a critical step towards achieving this goal. As the state advances in its efforts to enhance water quality and enforce environmental regulations, the focus on sustainable development and public health protection becomes increasingly evident. The ongoing battle against river pollution in Gujarat sets a precedent for other states grappling with similar environmental challenges.