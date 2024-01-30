Gujarat Chemical Sector Calls for Government Support Amidst Competition with China

The Gujarat dyes and chemicals industry is seeking governmental aid to revive the production of chemical products that were once locally manufactured, but are now being imported from China. The industry's representatives, namely the Gujarat Dyestuffs Manufacturers' Association (GDMA), have expressed their concerns over the competitive challenges they face against Chinese exports. This competition has been intensified due to the significant incentives provided by the Chinese government to their exporters.

Industry Struggles and Calls for Support

GDMA secretary Nilesh Damani pointed out that although there has been a slight revival in recent months, the industry in Gujarat is grappling to compete on the international stage. This is particularly evident since China has broadened its supply to markets like Bangladesh, which was once a substantial market for Gujarat's manufacturers. Damani has urged the government to aid in the resumption of production for chemicals such as J acid, Tobias acid, and MPDSA, which are no longer economically feasible to produce in Gujarat due to the price wars initiated by China.

Emphasizing the Importance of CETPs

Moreover, GDMA president Haresh Bhuta has underscored the importance of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) for the growth of the industry. He has requested governmental subsidies for new and existing CETPs. Vansh Chiripal, a director of a chemical manufacturing company, suggested that initiatives like the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme could steer industry players towards crucial chemicals and aid in identifying profitable segments for expansion.

Addressing the Competition

The content also highlights the industry's call for tax reforms, technological backing, relief in freight services, and anti-dumping measures to prevent competition from countries like China, Korea, and Thailand. The industry's dependence on imports and the need for modifications in the RoDTEP Scheme were also emphasized. The chemical industry in India currently holds a global market share of 3-4%, vastly overshadowed by China's 50%. The market size goal is set to $300 billion by 2025, up from the current market size of $220 billion.