Guernsey’s Controversial Driving Licence Policy: A Balancing Act Between Fairness and Road Safety

In Guernsey, a unique driving policy is raising eyebrows. The policy allows motorists to legally drive on a foreign driving licence for up to a year, regardless of whether they pass or fail the local driving test. This grace period is designed to aid individuals who have moved to Guernsey from a country that lacks an exchange agreement with the island. However, after this one-year period, they must acquire a Guernsey licence, which necessitates passing both theory and practical tests.

Driving Instructor Raises Safety Concerns

Despite the seemingly fair nature of this policy, it has not escaped criticism. Dave Sheppard, an experienced driving instructor, voiced concerns over the potentially dangerous implications. He argues that motorists who have been deemed hazardous by examiners due to failing the test should not be permitted to continue driving on Guernsey’s roads.

The Experience of a Foreign Driver

An exemplar of the system’s potential pitfalls is Dilip Kumar, a resident who moved to Guernsey in 2019 from India. Kumar has failed the practical test twice and has incurred substantial costs on driving lessons and tests. Despite his struggles, Kumar acknowledges the system’s fairness, albeit noting differences from his homeland’s testing process.

Guernsey’s Traffic and Highway Services Respond

Colin Le Page, Lead Officer for Guernsey’s Traffic and Highway Services, shed light on the policy’s nuances. Le Page explains that individuals are free to take the tests as many times as needed within the one-year grace period. However, if they fail to pass before the grace period ends, they must then drive on a provisional licence under supervision.

The Guernsey driving licence policy, while practical in some respects, raises questions about road safety and fairness. It’s a policy that is likely to continue sparking debate among the island’s inhabitants and authorities alike.