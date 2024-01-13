en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Guernsey’s Controversial Driving Licence Policy: A Balancing Act Between Fairness and Road Safety

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
Guernsey’s Controversial Driving Licence Policy: A Balancing Act Between Fairness and Road Safety

In Guernsey, a unique driving policy is raising eyebrows. The policy allows motorists to legally drive on a foreign driving licence for up to a year, regardless of whether they pass or fail the local driving test. This grace period is designed to aid individuals who have moved to Guernsey from a country that lacks an exchange agreement with the island. However, after this one-year period, they must acquire a Guernsey licence, which necessitates passing both theory and practical tests.

Driving Instructor Raises Safety Concerns

Despite the seemingly fair nature of this policy, it has not escaped criticism. Dave Sheppard, an experienced driving instructor, voiced concerns over the potentially dangerous implications. He argues that motorists who have been deemed hazardous by examiners due to failing the test should not be permitted to continue driving on Guernsey’s roads.

The Experience of a Foreign Driver

An exemplar of the system’s potential pitfalls is Dilip Kumar, a resident who moved to Guernsey in 2019 from India. Kumar has failed the practical test twice and has incurred substantial costs on driving lessons and tests. Despite his struggles, Kumar acknowledges the system’s fairness, albeit noting differences from his homeland’s testing process.

Guernsey’s Traffic and Highway Services Respond

Colin Le Page, Lead Officer for Guernsey’s Traffic and Highway Services, shed light on the policy’s nuances. Le Page explains that individuals are free to take the tests as many times as needed within the one-year grace period. However, if they fail to pass before the grace period ends, they must then drive on a provisional licence under supervision.

The Guernsey driving licence policy, while practical in some respects, raises questions about road safety and fairness. It’s a policy that is likely to continue sparking debate among the island’s inhabitants and authorities alike.

0
Automotive India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
1 hour ago
Pageau 9T8: A Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine Unveiled
The automotive world has been electrified by the revelation of a street-legal car armed with a bona fide race engine. The Pageau 9T8, a sports prototype racing car crafted for the 24 Heures Race Hypercar category in the new Prototype Hybrid Series, emerges as a game-changer in the industry. This breakthrough vehicle fuses the adrenaline-spiking
Pageau 9T8: A Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine Unveiled
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
4 hours ago
TRICON Garage and Dead On Tools Continue Partnership for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
4 hours ago
Significant Drop in Car Thefts in Russia Amid Border Closures
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
2 hours ago
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
CES 2024 Highlights: AI Innovation and the Future of Ambient Computing
2 hours ago
CES 2024 Highlights: AI Innovation and the Future of Ambient Computing
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
3 hours ago
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
57 seconds
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
2 mins
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
3 mins
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
4 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
5 mins
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
5 mins
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
7 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
8 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app