GTU and BIS Unite to Integrate Standardisation in Engineering Curriculum

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has inked a pioneering Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to integrate standardisation topics into its engineering curriculum. This unique partnership marks the first time a state technical university has committed to such a collaboration with BIS, demonstrating the growing importance of standardisation in India's educational and industrial sectors.

Developing Infrastructure and Enhancing Research

The MoU encompasses provisions for joint projects and infrastructure development, aimed at supporting research and development initiatives linked to standardisation. BIS will provide the necessary inputs to assist GTU in developing teaching modules on standardisation, a topic that has gained significant relevance in an era of increasing technological advancement and global competition.

Engagement in Standardisation Activities

As part of the agreement, GTU will participate actively in the technical committees of BIS at both national and international levels. This engagement will facilitate research and development in areas related to standardisation and conformity assessment, fostering a robust understanding of these concepts among students and faculty alike.

Training, Education, and the Prospect of a Centre of Excellence

Furthermore, GTU and BIS have plans to jointly organise training and short-term educational programmes, enhancing the practical understanding of standardisation. There is also the possibility of establishing a Centre of Excellence in the field of standardisation testing and conformity assessment at GTU—an initiative that would significantly boost the university's capabilities and reputation in this area. GTU faculty may also be engaged as consultants, further enriching the university's connection with the industry.

The Vice-Chancellor of GTU, Prof Rajul Gajjar, emphasised the necessity for India to meet global competition standards. He acknowledged the challenges BIS faces in the techno-engineering domain and expressed optimism that this partnership would help overcome them. The MoU also includes provisions for GTU and BIS to organise seminars, workshops, and debates on various subjects related to standardisation, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.