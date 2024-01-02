en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm

In the storm of Goods and Services Tax (GST) demands and penalties sweeping over India’s major companies, Eicher Motors, the renowned motorcycle manufacturer, has found itself in the eye of the tempest. As disclosed in a regulatory filing, the company, acclaimed for crafting the Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, has received demand notices amounting to over INR 130 crore from three different tax authorities.

The GST Challenge

The basis of the demand is the disallowance of certain GST credits that Eicher Motors had claimed. This includes a penalty of INR 11.8 crore and additional interest charges. The company is now under the microscope, with its tax practices being examined closely, and these demands could have significant financial implications.

Big Names in the Tax Net

Other major corporations, including Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Zomato, Swiggy, Religare Enterprises, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zydus Wellness, and Nestle India, have also been served substantial GST notices. These notices touch upon a plethora of issues such as disallowed GST credits, salaries and allowances, delivery fees, and compliance flaws. The financial stakes are high, with demands and penalties reaching hundreds of crores of rupees for some.

Unravelling the Tax Web

These unfolding events shine a spotlight on the tax compliance and regulatory landscape in India. The substantial sums involved underscore the potential financial impact on these corporations. Furthermore, the companies’ determination to appeal these orders signals their resolve to address these matters through the appropriate legal and procedural channels.

The myriad of issues leading to these GST demands, varying from disallowed credits to compliance flaws and salary-related matters, mirrors the multifaceted nature of tax disputes companies face in India. This reinforces the importance of robust tax compliance mechanisms and the necessity for corporations to adeptly navigate the labyrinthine GST regulations.

Moreover, the simultaneous receipt of notices by multiple companies suggests a broader trend of amplified tax scrutiny and enforcement by Indian tax authorities. This development may serve as a wake-up call for other businesses, emphasizing the importance of preemptive tax compliance measures and strategies to avert potential risks.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up ...
@Automotive · 12 mins
BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up ...
heart comment 0
New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

By Shivani Chauhan

New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs
Tech Giant Announces Strategic Pivot from Hardware to Software Services

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tech Giant Announces Strategic Pivot from Hardware to Software Services
Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions
Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World’s Busiest Container Port for 14th Year

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World's Busiest Container Port for 14th Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
30 seconds
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
1 min
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
10 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
13 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
14 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
14 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
15 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
15 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
17 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
34 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app