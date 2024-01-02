GST Collections See a 10% YoY Increase, Hits Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore in December 2023

In an encouraging economic report, the Ministry of Finance has announced a 10% year-over-year increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for December 2023, a figure that soared to Rs 1.65 lakh crore. This constitutes a 12% growth during the April-December 2023 period, reflecting a strong financial performance for the country.

Unraveling the GST Collection

Analysts attribute this robust financial stance to the gross GST revenue collected in December 2023, which stands at Rs 1,64,882 crore. This marks the seventh month within the year where collections have surpassed the Rs 1.6 lakh crore benchmark. The average gross monthly GST collection for the first nine months of FY24 were Rs 1.66 lakh crore, a 12% increase compared to the corresponding period of FY23.

Decoding the Revenue Breakdown

The CGST, SGST, IGST, and cess collected in December 2023 were Rs 30,443 crore, Rs 37,935 crore, Rs 84,255 crore, and Rs 12,249 crore respectively. This distribution of funds further illustrates the successful financial quarter India has experienced. The government also settled Rs 40,057 crore to CGST and Rs 33,652 crore to SGST from IGST in the reported month.

Exploring the Impact

The revenues for December 2023 are 10.3% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. The revenues from domestic transactions are 13% higher than the revenues from these sources a year ago. Major states have continued their growth, however, further analysis is required for the lack of growth in GST collections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in the month of December 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 70,501 crore for CGST and Rs 71,587 crore for the SGST.

In conclusion, the rise in GST collections underscores the resilience of India’s economy, even as it navigates the challenges of the global financial landscape. With a record 8.18 crore Income Tax Returns filed for the assessment year 2023-24, marking a 9% increase year-over-year, the future looks promising.

