en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

GST Collections See a 10% YoY Increase, Hits Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore in December 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
GST Collections See a 10% YoY Increase, Hits Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore in December 2023

In an encouraging economic report, the Ministry of Finance has announced a 10% year-over-year increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for December 2023, a figure that soared to Rs 1.65 lakh crore. This constitutes a 12% growth during the April-December 2023 period, reflecting a strong financial performance for the country.

Unraveling the GST Collection

Analysts attribute this robust financial stance to the gross GST revenue collected in December 2023, which stands at Rs 1,64,882 crore. This marks the seventh month within the year where collections have surpassed the Rs 1.6 lakh crore benchmark. The average gross monthly GST collection for the first nine months of FY24 were Rs 1.66 lakh crore, a 12% increase compared to the corresponding period of FY23.

(Read Also: Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India

Decoding the Revenue Breakdown

The CGST, SGST, IGST, and cess collected in December 2023 were Rs 30,443 crore, Rs 37,935 crore, Rs 84,255 crore, and Rs 12,249 crore respectively. This distribution of funds further illustrates the successful financial quarter India has experienced. The government also settled Rs 40,057 crore to CGST and Rs 33,652 crore to SGST from IGST in the reported month.

Exploring the Impact

The revenues for December 2023 are 10.3% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. The revenues from domestic transactions are 13% higher than the revenues from these sources a year ago. Major states have continued their growth, however, further analysis is required for the lack of growth in GST collections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in the month of December 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 70,501 crore for CGST and Rs 71,587 crore for the SGST.

(Read Also: India’s Domestic Markets in 2024: What Investors Need to Watch)

In conclusion, the rise in GST collections underscores the resilience of India’s economy, even as it navigates the challenges of the global financial landscape. With a record 8.18 crore Income Tax Returns filed for the assessment year 2023-24, marking a 9% increase year-over-year, the future looks promising.

Read More

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm

By Rafia Tasleem

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience ...
@Australia · 16 mins
Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience ...
heart comment 0
Xi Jinping Acknowledges China’s Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity
BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up
New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

By Shivani Chauhan

New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs
Tech Giant Announces Strategic Pivot from Hardware to Software Services

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tech Giant Announces Strategic Pivot from Hardware to Software Services
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
7 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
8 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
17 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
20 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
21 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
21 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
22 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
22 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
24 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
41 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app