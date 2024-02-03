GSPCB to Conduct Aerial Survey of North Goa Coast for Sustainable Tourism

Marking a significant step in the direction of sustainable tourism, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) announced an upcoming aerial survey and mapping of the coastal expanse in North Goa. This initiative, announced during the board's recent meeting on January 9, aims to monitor and regulate tourism activities, ensuring strict adherence to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Aligning with National Geospatial Policy 2022

The proposed survey is part of the broader National Geospatial Policy 2022. The policy's focus is to liberalise the geospatial sector, democratise data generated using public funds, and promote spatial thinking, geospatial knowledge, infrastructure capacity building, and entrepreneurship. By conducting an aerial survey, the GSPCB plans to create a robust and detailed database of structures and activities along the beaches. This comprehensive database would include key elements such as hotels, residential buildings, beach shacks, and recreation parks.

A Vital Tool for Coastal Resource Management

The aerial survey is deemed vital for the management of coastal resources and environmental protection. The data collected will not only aid in sustainable tourism development and planning but also facilitate the effective implementation of the National Geospatial Policy 2022. The ramifications of this policy are far-reaching, with expectations of contributing to national development, economic prosperity, and a flourishing information economy.

Revolutionising Tourism with Sustainability

The GSPCB's initiative represents a significant stride forward in the realm of sustainable tourism. The resulting database will offer an invaluable tool for planning and regulation, ensuring that the delicate balance between tourism and environmental protection is maintained. The data will also prove instrumental in ensuring compliance with CRZ norms, thereby preserving the coastal region's ecological integrity while fostering economic growth through tourism.