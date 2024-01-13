en English
India

GRSE Launches ‘Dheu’, a Next-Gen Electric Ferry, in West Bengal

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
GRSE Launches ‘Dheu’, a Next-Gen Electric Ferry, in West Bengal

In a significant stride towards sustainable water transportation, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), has launched a next-generation electric ferry named ‘Dheu‘ for the West Bengal government. The ferry, meaning ‘wave’ in Bengali, is designed to carry 150 passengers and runs completely on battery and solar power, thereby positioning itself as a green alternative with zero emissions.

A Leap in Eco-Friendly Water Transport

The launch of ‘Dheu’ represents an environmentally conscious shift in the way water transportation is viewed. Unlike traditional diesel-engine ferries, the new vessel operates exclusively on battery and solar power. Its design incorporates a 246 kWh liquid-cooled energy storage solution and twin screw propellers for enhanced maneuverability. Ensuring passenger comfort, the ferry also boasts an air-conditioned interior and adheres to the latest Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) rules related to passenger safety.

Trials Ahead of Official Delivery

Before being officially handed over to the West Bengal government, ‘Dheu’ will undergo a series of harbour and afloat trials. These trials aim to validate its readiness and performance, ensuring that the vessel meets the high standards expected of a next-generation ferry. The trials will also allow the vessel to demonstrate its catamaran aluminium hull, which enables speeds up to 10 knots.

A Revolution in Inland Waterways Transportation

The introduction of ‘Dheu’ is widely seen as a chance to revolutionize the water transport system in West Bengal. By reducing carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels, it paves the way for a more sustainable future. Commodore PR Hari, Indian Navy (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, hailed the launch of the ‘Green Vessel’ as a major accomplishment, asserting that it will herald a new era in the Inland Waterways transportation sector.

India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

