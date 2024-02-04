Growth in Corporate Loans Driven by Infrastructure Demand in Indian Banks

In the throes of a burgeoning economy, India's banking sector has seen a surge in corporate loans, primarily instigated by the infrastructure and power sector industries. This uptrend is in line with the nation's economic growth forecasts and the government's dedication to bolstering infrastructure.

Banking Sector Responds to Corporate Loan Demand

The State Bank of India (SBI), under the chairmanship of Dinesh Khara, reported a sturdy loan pipeline nearing Rs 4.6 trillion. Public sector proposals comprise a quarter of this figure, while the private sector commands a dominating majority. The SBI's corporate book growth stands at a commendable 11% for the quarter.

Parallelly, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has also noticed an upswing in demand, primarily from the road and infrastructure sectors. Companies are beginning to exploit sanctioned limits, thanks to robust economic growth. The steel and cement industries are also witnessing significant growth.

Economic Projections and Infrastructure Spending

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its GDP growth prediction for the fiscal year 2023-24 to 7%, while keeping the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation projection stable at 5.4%. This economic growth is anticipated to propel further infrastructure spending.

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 38% year-on-year growth in disbursements for construction equipment. This surge is attributed to elevated demand across various construction segments and an improved macroeconomic climate.

Prudent Loan Negotiations and Undisbursed Sanctions

Canara Bank is treading a balanced path in their corporate loan negotiations, refusing to extend credit below an 8% interest rate. The bank reports over Rs 40,000 crore in undisbursed loan sanctions and more than Rs 20,000 crore in sanctioned loans awaiting disbursement.

Conforming to the trend of mounting corporate loan demand is the RBI data, which shows an 8.6% year-on-year growth in total bank credit to small, medium, and large industries, amounting to Rs 36.65 trillion as of December 2023.