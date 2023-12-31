Grim Discovery in Mumbai’s Aarey Forest: Possible Leopard Poaching Unearthed

On a seemingly ordinary Saturday morning, the tranquility of Mumbai’s Aarey forest was disrupted by a grisly discovery in a lake on the Marol side of the forest. Parts of leopard skin and nails were found, raising immediate alarms of a possible case of poaching or illegal wildlife trade. This disturbing find, made by a worker, was reported promptly to the authorities, who have now sprung into action.

A Prompt Investigation

Upon hearing of the find, forest officials from the Mumbai range were alerted. Pawan Sharma, the founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and an honorary wildlife warden of the forest department, confirmed the initiation of a probe into the incident. The investigation involves a detailed review of the existing leopard database from Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Aarey area, illuminating any noticeable discrepancies or patterns that may shed light on this case.

Leopards: Key Predators under Threat

Leopards are an integral part of the region’s ecosystem. As key predators, these majestic creatures maintain the delicate balance of the forest’s biodiversity. They are granted the highest level of protection under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The discovery of their skin and nails in the lake is not just a possible crime against these animals, but a direct threat to the ecosystem’s integrity.

Raising Concerns for Wildlife Safety

This incident has stirred concerns about wildlife safety and the enforcement of conservation laws in Mumbai’s forest areas. It underscores the urgency for vigilant monitoring and robust law enforcement measures to deter such illicit activities. The forest’s silence has been broken, and the echo of this incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant threats faced by wildlife and the need for their unrelenting protection.