en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Grim Discovery in Mumbai’s Aarey Forest: Possible Leopard Poaching Unearthed

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:38 am EST
Grim Discovery in Mumbai’s Aarey Forest: Possible Leopard Poaching Unearthed

On a seemingly ordinary Saturday morning, the tranquility of Mumbai’s Aarey forest was disrupted by a grisly discovery in a lake on the Marol side of the forest. Parts of leopard skin and nails were found, raising immediate alarms of a possible case of poaching or illegal wildlife trade. This disturbing find, made by a worker, was reported promptly to the authorities, who have now sprung into action.

A Prompt Investigation

Upon hearing of the find, forest officials from the Mumbai range were alerted. Pawan Sharma, the founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and an honorary wildlife warden of the forest department, confirmed the initiation of a probe into the incident. The investigation involves a detailed review of the existing leopard database from Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Aarey area, illuminating any noticeable discrepancies or patterns that may shed light on this case.

Leopards: Key Predators under Threat

Leopards are an integral part of the region’s ecosystem. As key predators, these majestic creatures maintain the delicate balance of the forest’s biodiversity. They are granted the highest level of protection under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The discovery of their skin and nails in the lake is not just a possible crime against these animals, but a direct threat to the ecosystem’s integrity.

Raising Concerns for Wildlife Safety

This incident has stirred concerns about wildlife safety and the enforcement of conservation laws in Mumbai’s forest areas. It underscores the urgency for vigilant monitoring and robust law enforcement measures to deter such illicit activities. The forest’s silence has been broken, and the echo of this incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant threats faced by wildlife and the need for their unrelenting protection.

0
Crime India Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holiday Heartbreak: Theft of Christmas Presents Sparks Community Distress

By Nimrah Khatoon

Ram Temple Consecration Marred by Fraudulent Donation Scheme: A Call for Vigilance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic Christmas Nightmare

By Ebenezer Mensah

The High Cost of Legal Defense in Major Murder Cases

By Mazhar Abbas

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Ch ...
@Australia · 9 mins
Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Ch ...
heart comment 0
Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir

By Wojciech Zylm

Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir
Wave of Serious Crimes Underscores Grim Reality of Harm Inflicted on Victims

By Geeta Pillai

Wave of Serious Crimes Underscores Grim Reality of Harm Inflicted on Victims
Couple Charged Over Christmas Present Thefts: A Crime Against the Festive Spirit

By BNN Correspondents

Couple Charged Over Christmas Present Thefts: A Crime Against the Festive Spirit
SERAP Urges ICC Prosecutor to Investigate Plateau Violence and Killings

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

SERAP Urges ICC Prosecutor to Investigate Plateau Violence and Killings
Latest Headlines
World News
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
1 min
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
2 mins
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
2 mins
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
4 mins
Trump Advocates for FBI Headquarters to Remain in Washington DC
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI
4 mins
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates for Dissolution of FBI
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL
6 mins
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL
AEW's Tony Khan Asserts Company's Safety Amid Harassment Concerns
6 mins
AEW's Tony Khan Asserts Company's Safety Amid Harassment Concerns
Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification
7 mins
Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification
Marc-Andre Fleury Nears Historic 500th Career Win in NHL
7 mins
Marc-Andre Fleury Nears Historic 500th Career Win in NHL
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
19 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app