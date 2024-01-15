en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Greater Noida to Launch 28 Electric Buses for Enhanced Connectivity

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Greater Noida to Launch 28 Electric Buses for Enhanced Connectivity

Greater Noida Authority has embarked on an ambitious plan to introduce 28 electric buses on nine routes within the district, aiming to enhance connectivity to Dadri and other areas. This initiative, scheduled for implementation within the next six months, is set to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly urban transport solution for the ever-increasing number of residents and commuters.

Inviting Bids for Operation and Maintenance

The Authority has issued a call for bids from companies to operate and maintain the bus service. A meeting is slated for January 19, during which financial and operational proposals will be discussed. The companies, primarily original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of electric vehicles, will present various operational models including CapEx, gross cost contract, and viability gap funding. Furthermore, they are encouraged to propose innovative or hybrid models that could enhance the efficiency and adoption of the electric buses.

Criteria for Selection

The firms will need to demonstrate their expertise in electric vehicle technology, achievements in electric buses, and plans for charging infrastructure and maintenance. This initiative is seen as particularly beneficial for Greater Noida West, which has seen the development of over 100 group housing societies, and for the numerous workers commuting between Noida and Dadri.

Cost-Effective and Environmentally Friendly Solution

The electric buses are expected to be more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than the previous city bus service operated in collaboration with UP Roadways, which was discontinued due to low footfall. This initiative is a step forward in the Authority’s commitment to providing eco-friendly transport solutions to its residents, aligning with the global trend towards sustainable urban transport.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
On a day steeped in auspiciousness, the temple doors of Baba Mahakal swung open during the Brahma Muhurta for a ceremony that carries the weight of tradition and faith. Priest Sanjay Sharma, the spiritual guide for the day, anchored the event, which commenced with the sacred ablution of Lord Mahakal. The deity was bestowed with
Victorious Indian Cricketers Celebrate Makar Sankranti at Baba Mahakal Temple
Greenzo Energy Unveils Alkaline Electrolyzer: A Breakthrough in Green Hydrogen Production
2 mins ago
Greenzo Energy Unveils Alkaline Electrolyzer: A Breakthrough in Green Hydrogen Production
TV Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Passport Mishap at Mumbai Airport
2 mins ago
TV Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Passport Mishap at Mumbai Airport
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
2 mins ago
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
2 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
ETO Motors and Uber Partner to Pioneer Electric Mobility in Uttar Pradesh
2 mins ago
ETO Motors and Uber Partner to Pioneer Electric Mobility in Uttar Pradesh
Latest Headlines
World News
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
49 seconds
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
2 mins
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
2 mins
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
2 mins
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
2 mins
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
2 mins
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
2 mins
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
2 mins
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
2 mins
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
49 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app