Greater Noida to Launch 28 Electric Buses for Enhanced Connectivity

Greater Noida Authority has embarked on an ambitious plan to introduce 28 electric buses on nine routes within the district, aiming to enhance connectivity to Dadri and other areas. This initiative, scheduled for implementation within the next six months, is set to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly urban transport solution for the ever-increasing number of residents and commuters.

Inviting Bids for Operation and Maintenance

The Authority has issued a call for bids from companies to operate and maintain the bus service. A meeting is slated for January 19, during which financial and operational proposals will be discussed. The companies, primarily original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of electric vehicles, will present various operational models including CapEx, gross cost contract, and viability gap funding. Furthermore, they are encouraged to propose innovative or hybrid models that could enhance the efficiency and adoption of the electric buses.

Criteria for Selection

The firms will need to demonstrate their expertise in electric vehicle technology, achievements in electric buses, and plans for charging infrastructure and maintenance. This initiative is seen as particularly beneficial for Greater Noida West, which has seen the development of over 100 group housing societies, and for the numerous workers commuting between Noida and Dadri.

Cost-Effective and Environmentally Friendly Solution

The electric buses are expected to be more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than the previous city bus service operated in collaboration with UP Roadways, which was discontinued due to low footfall. This initiative is a step forward in the Authority’s commitment to providing eco-friendly transport solutions to its residents, aligning with the global trend towards sustainable urban transport.