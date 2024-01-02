Great Nicobar Project’s DPR Ready for Submission: What’s Next?

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Great Nicobar project, a significant initiative in India’s maritime sector, is ready for submission, according to Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP) chairman Rathendra Raman. The report, which plans for a new international port at Galathea Bay, is set to reach the shipping ministry within the next 2-3 days.

Ambitious Goals Amidst Challenges

Despite facing challenges due to planned renovations at Khidirpur Dock, SMP aims for a 5% growth in traffic for the fiscal year 2023-24. This target would result in a total of 68 million tonnes of cargo, a slight dip compared to the previous year’s 12.5% increase, where 65.66 million tonnes were processed.

Future Development Plans

In addition to the Great Nicobar project, SMP has more extensive plans. With significant land resources in Kolkata and Haldia, totaling 4,500 and 6,500 acres respectively, the port is considering the creation of Special Economic Zone-like areas. These zones could become hotspots for economic activity and development, with approximately 150 acres under consideration for initial development.

Collaborations and Investments

Working in collaboration with the West Bengal government, SMP is also exploring the idea of a modern tea park equipped with processing and packaging facilities. This initiative could provide a significant boost to the local tea industry. In terms of capacity, SMP aims to increase its installed capacity by 30 million tonnes by 2030, backed by an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

However, the entity that will take up the actual development of the Great Nicobar port remains unclear at this time. With the DPR ready, the future of the project now hinges on this crucial decision.