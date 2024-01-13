en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Grand Unveiling of Ram Temple: A Significant Moment in India’s Cultural History

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Grand Unveiling of Ram Temple: A Significant Moment in India’s Cultural History

The upcoming grand unveiling of the Ram Temple, colloquially known as RamMandir, in India, slated for January 22, marks a significant occasion in the nation’s cultural and religious history. As the nation and the world prepare to witness this monumental event, it’s important to delve deeper into the multifaceted aspects of this celebration, resonating far beyond its religious significance.

Anticipation Builds for Grand RamMandir Unveiling

The anticipation for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in the temple town of Ayodhya is palpable. Hindu Americans, in association with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad US chapter, have expressed their support by launching over 40 billboards across 10 states, announcing the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22. The message is clear: this is not just a celebration within Indian borders but a global acknowledgment of the cultural and religious significance of the event.

Vedic Rituals and the Presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Marking the commencement of the grand inauguration, Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week ahead of the main ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the event, adding further gravitas to the occasion. His presence at the installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple will be a defining moment in the narrative of the RamMandir unveiling.

Universal Significance and the Mauritian Gesture

Reflecting the universal significance of the Ramayana, the Mauritian government has granted a two-hour special break for practising Hindu public officers on January 22 to facilitate their participation in local events marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla. This gesture underscores the far-reaching influence of the RamMandir event, extending beyond India’s shores, and resonating with global communities.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Nation Prepares for Ram Mandir Consecration: A Blend of Spirituality, Celebration, and Security
India is caught in a whirlwind of excitement as it readies itself for the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, slated for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the Pran Pratishta ceremony, with an expected attendance of about 6,000 dignitaries. The event aims to serve as a beacon of
Nation Prepares for Ram Mandir Consecration: A Blend of Spirituality, Celebration, and Security
Shifts in Paytm Stake Ownership Amidst 32% YoY Revenue Growth
52 mins ago
Shifts in Paytm Stake Ownership Amidst 32% YoY Revenue Growth
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
53 mins ago
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
India's Escalating Wildlife Trafficking: A Threat to Biodiversity
33 mins ago
India's Escalating Wildlife Trafficking: A Threat to Biodiversity
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
34 mins ago
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
Temple Committee Cleanses Holy Sites Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration
50 mins ago
Temple Committee Cleanses Holy Sites Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration
Latest Headlines
World News
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
3 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
4 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
5 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
5 mins
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
9 mins
Biden Conveys Private Message to Iran amid Rising Tensions in Red Sea
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
13 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
13 mins
Keir Starmer's Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
13 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
46 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app